VMLY&R Appoints Rachel Walker As Head Of Strategy For Sydney & Melbourne

WPP’s VMLY&R has announced Rachel Walker as head of strategy – Sydney & Melbourne.

In the role, Walker will connect client’s business growth with creative excellence across the Sydney and Melbourne client portfolio while also strengthening and scaling the agency’s strategic offering. She brings a wealth of experience from her previous agencies VCCP, and fellow WPP agency Grey London, partnering with clients including Sage.com, Britvic, P&G, Cathay Pacific, Kenco, Kiwi.com, and Sixt rent a car. She has won multiple IPA, APG, Marketing Society and Effie awards, including 3 Grand Prix awards.

Ali Tilling, chief strategy officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, said: “Rache is brilliant, and I’m genuinely thrilled she’s ventured across the world to join our Stratpack here. Her experience in developing strategy that drives creative and effective work is extremely strong, and she will be instrumental as we create deeper connections to deliver growth for our client partners. Also, she sky-dives as a hobby. I think that pretty much says it all about her guts and conviction.”

Walker said: “I’m delighted to have relocated from London to join VMLY&R, working with the talented team here, and having the exciting opportunity to partner with clients such as the Australian Defence Force.”

Sarah Bailey, managing director, VMLY&R Melbourne and Sydney, added: “Rach has already had such a positive impact since she joined our team and we’re loving the perspective she is bringing to the work. I am really excited about where she will take our already strong strategy smarts.”