VML Pours Out Silver With Legacy Lager As Aussies Claim Three More Cannes Lions

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Australia has continued its winning streak on day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with three Lions awarded in the Media and PR categories.

VML Sydney takes home a Silver Lion in the Media category in Social Behaviour for its Legacy Lager campaign for Legacy Australia, while The Ministry for Communication & The Arts won a Bronze Lion in Breakthrough on a Budget for the Time to Live campaign on behalf of the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

In the PR Effectiveness category, Supermassive and Finch won a Silver Lion for the 36 Months campaign to raise the minimum age of social media. They were the only Australian winners in the PR category.

“Huge congratulations to all our Lion winners, whose groundbreaking work demonstrates how powerful creativity can be to transform data into insights, communications into movements, and ideas into cultural impact,” said Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS.

Winners of the Lions will be announced at the Award Shows taking place each evening throughout the Festival, from 16 to 20 June 2025.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

