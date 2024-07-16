VML Appoints Richard Williams As Group Executive Creative Director For Melbourne & Sydney

VML has announced the appointment of Richard Williams as the new group executive creative director for its Melbourne and Sydney offices starting in September this year.

With an illustrious advertising career spanning almost 25 years, Williams brings exceptional creative expertise and leadership to the VML team. Williams has spent much of his professional life at Clemenger BBDO, where he has been a driving force behind some of Australia’s most iconic advertising campaigns.

His tenure includes a 6-year stint as executive creative director, leading major accounts including NAB, TAC, CUB, BMW, MINI, and TABTouch. He was part of the leadership that steered Clemenger BBDO to significant acclaim, including being named Campaign Brief and Mumbrella Creative Agency of the Decade in 2020 and Cannes and D&AD Agency of the Year in 2017.

“I am delighted to be joining VML later this year. I’ve been waiting a long time for the right opportunity to arrive,” said Williams. “The creative ambition of the agency, the strong and talented leadership, and its technical proficiency made the decision very easy for me. The creative legacy of George Patterson, Young & Rubicam, and JWT is so significant in this country, and I feel privileged to help write the next chapter”.

Williams will lead a creative department of over 30 creatives across Melbourne and Sydney, building upon the strong foundation established by Jake Barrow, who has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer at VML Czech Republic later this year. Richard’s appointment marks a new chapter for VML, promising innovative and impactful work that continues to push the boundaries of creativity.

“If I were to list my favourite advertising ideas to ever come out of Australia, Rich has probably done about four of them. Even my Dad was impressed when I showed him his work and believe me when I tell you – that never happens. Rich is super talented, really focused on what he wants to achieve, a genuine leader, and a lovely human being, we are so lucky to have him and I can’t wait for him to get started,” said Paul Nagy, chief creative officer VML APAC.

Williams’ most internationally awarded work includes Carlton Draught’s “Slow Mo” and “Beer Chase” and Bonds’ “The Boys”.

“Rich comes highly awarded and highly regarded. When we did our due diligence on Rich, the word quality was mentioned a lot, as was the word talented, and when we met him, it was clear that the rumours were true. These characteristics are very important to me and the team at VML so we’re all really excited Rich is joining us to build on the incredible creative spirit Jake has cultivated over the past thirteen years,” added Sarah Bailey, managing director, VML Melbourne and Sydney.