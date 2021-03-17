VMG Launches New Digital Marketing Agency Sillyfish
Independent Australian-owned and operated media company VMG has added another arm to the Group’s holdings with the launch of digital performance agency, Sillyfish.
This is the seventh brand under the VMG umbrella, which now includes creative services, digital marketing, talent management, media buying and strategy.
Led by ex-Mediacom Dany Coutinho (pictured left) and former AdStream Global Head of Digital Rob Manning (pictured right), Sillyfish brings a unique offering with an ROI based strategy to SEO, SEM and eCommerce.
VMG chief executive Michael Fishwick said the Group has worked to create an ecosystem of brands that complement each other and provide clients with an integrated media solution.
“Sillyfish was born out of a gap in the market for a transparent digital agency that is results based. We know our clients work with us across our network because of our honest and accountable approach to their marketing and business objectives and Sillyfish will be no different,” said Fishwick.
Dany Coutinho will be the brand’s Head of Operations and has worked with some of the world’s leading brands across the APAC region.
He will be joined by Rob Manning, who will be expanding the agency’s client base as Director of Growth and Business Development. Rob brings with him more than 18 years of experience in global digital and media agencies.
“Unlike other digital performance agencies, Sillyfish’s unique market offering will deliver the highest level of transparency for our clients in regard to how they stack up online.”
“This measurement goes beyond the traditional search optics but drills into the effectiveness of campaigns to show true ROI in market. It is about working with clients to deliver an actual return, not just clicks or leads,” said Coutinho.
Sillyfish will be based out of the VMG’s Sydney and Melbourne offices and has already successfully completed work for a range of VMG clients. Sillyfish will also be welcoming a number of new employees to the business in March as it looks to grow.
‘We’re excited to see the Sillyfish brand come to life and thrive within our ecosystem. I’m confident that our model will be one that resonates with brands, clients and in particular, business owners. In today’s environment, people expect a result from their investment and our team of Sillyfish will be ROI driven,” said Fishwick.
Sillyfish is a new brand launch that is part of VMG’s expansion plans to create a unique independent agency ecosystem.
In just twelve months, the group has expanded to include seven brands with a unique range of services including media strategy, buying, creative and experiences, out-of-home and sports and entertainment talent management and advisory.
