JOLT & Vistar Media Expand Partnership To Power EV Charging & Digital Out-Of-Home

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Vistar Media has announced that JOLT has partnered with Vistar to further power its advertising operations. The expanded partnership enhances JOLT’s advertising operations across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada, which will now be managed and operated using Vistar’s suite of enterprise software. This includes Vistar’s Ad Server, content management system (CMS), and supply-side platform (SSP).

“JOLT is a unique player in the space, championing data-driven integrated audience strategies with broadcast reach and 1:1 engagement opportunities for brands. Their network is a gateway to a key audience globally, and we’re excited to strengthen our partnership, bring better technology and enhanced value to JOLT and the advertisers running campaigns on their screens,” said Luke Adams, director of enterprise sales, APAC at Vistar Media.

“Vistar is JOLT’s global partner that helps enable our ad-funded EV charging network providing free, fast, and clean electric vehicle charging to all EV drivers. JOLT’s unique EV charging-integrated media solution sparks change for brands and provides more innovative and meaningful ways to connect with premium audiences. The partnership allows brands to innovatively connect with broadcast audiences across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada revolutionising digital out-of-home and delivering meaningful impact to local communities,” said Michael Selden, general manager of sales at JOLT.

JOLT’s network of DOOH screens spans high-traffic urban areas across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada. JOLT will continue providing advertisers with visibility across key urban locations and 1:1 consumer engagement via the JOLT app, with added benefits from Vistar’s enterprise technology, including Ad Server, Cortex, SSP, and Mediation.

The Vistar Ad Server unifies impression-based and traditional loop-based campaigns in a single platform. At the same time, it automatically balances all revenue sources, including programmatic. JOLT no longer needs to manually allocate space for programmatic.

Cortex comes with a seamless connection to Vistar’s Ad Server which powers JOLT’s flexible selling approach, reshaping how out-of-home media is planned and providing opportunities for brands to connect with their desired audiences.

While JOLT was already an SSP partner, leveraging Vistar’s full suite enhances their connection to the SSP, delivering more revenue and easier management of their programmatic business.

Mediation provides JOLT with a connection to all of the major DOOH SSPs while optimising the company’s yield. Any time JOLT has an available ad spot, mediation makes it available simultaneously to other third-party DSPs, choosing the highest-paying advertiser. This ensures JOLT has the opportunity to monetise every ad spot at the highest possible price.

