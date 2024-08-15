Vistar Media Unlocks Inventory In Taiwan Through New Partnerships

Vistar Media has announced partnerships with two key media owners, KanBan Culture and PilotTV Holdings, marking regional growth through APAC.

This move is part of Vistar’s strategy to strengthen its OOH marketplace across the APAC region and offer its programmatic DOOH solutions to the growing, outdoor advertising market in Taiwan.

“Taiwan represents a significant growth opportunity for Vistar Media, and we are thrilled to officially enter this vibrant market thanks to partnerships with media owners in the region. Our presence in Taiwan will allow us to provide advertisers with the tools they need to create impactful, data-driven digital out-of-home advertising campaigns,” said Ben Baker, managing director of APAC at Vistar Media.

“Through our partnerships with KanBan Culture and PilotTV Holdings, our global and omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) buyers across APAC can access a wider range of inventory that was previously difficult to reach. Taiwan’s bustling urban areas and high foot traffic locations are ideal environments for programmatic DOOH, and we look forward to helping brands capture the attention of this important market and achieve measurable results,” said Baker.

Vistar’s global DSP enables any buyer, from any corner of the world, to seamlessly connect with and purchase advertising space on any DOOH screen regardless of its location – all from a single account.

“KanBan seeks to onboard the most iconic, impactful, and contextually significant pDOOH inventories in Taiwan onto the global pDOOH ecosystem. Vistar Media’s technical prowess, brand stature, and most significantly its well-rounded support enables KanBan to credibly and confidently deliver DOOH executions to brand clients’ and media owners’ simultaneous satisfaction. Vistar is therefore instrumental in enabling KanBan to convert the minds of successful but otherwise traditional IO media owners towards pDOOH acceptance,” said David Mou, chief visionary officer, and chief business development officer at KanBan Culture.

“As Taiwan’s programmatic DOOH leader for retail, transportation, and healthcare channels, PTV-i welcomes programmatic buyers through our collaboration with Vistar Media,” added YF Juan, international operations at PilotTV Holdings. “This partnership is set to enhance the reach and effectiveness of DOOH campaigns across our extensive network, and we look forward to opening up our premium inventory to buyers both local to Taiwan and around the world”.

From announcing the introduction of programmatic capabilities in mainland China, the opening of a new office in Melbourne, and 182 per cent YoY marketplace growth in Southeast Asia, Vistar continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing its OOH marketplace in the region.

In addition to inventory available in Taiwan, Vistar has a robust presence across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, mainland China and Hong Kong.