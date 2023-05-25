Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region.

Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing on enhancing Vistar Media’s position in the region, and driving client relationships and revenue growth. She has experience across the marketing and media industries, having worked for Are Media, a premium content publisher for women, and QMS Media, one of Australia’s leading DOOH companies. Based in Sydney, she will directly support Managing Director for APAC, Ben Baker.

In Singapore, Nydia Goh joins as account director, responsible for accelerating growth for Vistar Media’s demand-side platform (DSP) across the APAC region. She joins the team with eight years experience working in the AdTech industry, most recently managing commercial partnerships at programmatic advertising company, TripleLift.

Kheng Hian Ong also joins the Singapore team as manager, Supply Partnerships for APAC. At Vistar Media, he will lead supply relations with publishers and programmatic partners based in Southeast Asia. He was most recently at Meta, helping Facebook’s gaming clients in APAC achieve success through marketing and user acquisition strategies.

“When demand grows so does the need for talent, so our team growth further solidifies Vistar Media’s commitment to the advertising market in APAC,” said Ben Baker, Managing Director for APAC. “Teegan, Nydia and Kheng came to us with extensive knowledge and passion for the out-of-home industry, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our growing team. We also have an additional four newly created roles that we are looking to fill in the coming months to further support our supply and demand partners.”

In the APAC region, Vistar Media has a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

