Vision Australia’s Carols By Candlelight Sparkles With QMS

Leading digital outdoor company QMS is proud to announce its support for the 86th Vision Australia Carols by Candlelight presented by AAMI, which will be held at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Christmas Eve.

This year marks the second consecutive year QMS has supported the beloved Australian tradition, which has a longstanding history of raising funds to support blind and vision-impaired children.

As a key media partner, QMS will be showcasing Vision Australia’s campaign across its digital large format and 7-Eleven networks to help raise awareness, increase ticket sales and generate much-needed donations for children and families who are blind, or experiencing low vision.

“Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight is a much-loved annual celebration of the festive season and a wonderful event that critically supports many Australian children and their families,” said QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt.

“Carols by Candlelight brings the nation together to not only celebrate the spirit of Christmas but to be part of the important contribution Vision Australia makes each and every year in providing specialised services to the increasing number of children who are blind or have low vision. QMS is proud to play a small role in supporting Vision Australia to help make that happen”.

“We are so grateful to QMS for providing their expert media support to our largest annual fundraiser, Carols by Candlelight, yet again. Without companies like QMS, we wouldn’t reach as many people and be able to make such a profound impact in so many Australian children’s lives. While raising funds is our main objective, reaching more families that could potentially utilise our services is so important too, to ensure no child gets left behind,” said Vision Australia CEO, Ron Hooton.

“AAMI is thrilled to be presenting partner of Vision Australia’s iconic Carols by Candlelight Christmas tradition, for the third year running. We’re passionate about supporting events that are important to our customers and the community. Raising awareness and funds for Vision Australia through Carols is critical to continue their vital work helping children who are blind or low vision. AAMI is proud to continue our support and raise awareness for this important cause,” said AAMI marketing manager, Toby Gill.

Nine Network will broadcast the spectacular show live from 8.00pm AEDT on Christmas Eve, with an encore broadcast on Christmas Day. Vision Australia Radio will also provide professional audio description through its local stations and online.