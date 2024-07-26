Virtuoso Increases Brand Presence In AUNZ, With Black Communications As Its Public Relations Agency

Virtuoso has dedicated additional investment in Australia and New Zealand by announcing BLACK Communications as its public relations agency within the region.

BLACK will work alongside the local and global Virtuoso teams to develop and implement a strategy to further elevate the Virtuoso brand and profile amongst high-value travellers for the benefit of its travel agency members, travel advisors, and preferred partners.

Australia and New Zealand are an integral part of Virtuoso’s global footprint, and this year marks the organisation’s 20th year operating in the region. The 1,800 travel advisors within the market play a significant role in contributing to the network’s annual global production of $53 billion (AUD) in luxury travel sales.

“Australia and New Zealand are significant markets for Virtuoso, and the commitment to growing our brand presence in this region continues as we name BLACK Communications as our PR agency. After a lengthy review process, we determined that BLACK’s stellar reputation, strong media connections, and keen understanding of the market are ideally suited to help amplify Virtuoso’s story within the region, tapping into our industry-leading insights and trusted relationships with our travel advisors and partner brands. The addition of BLACK complements and supports the incredible team already in place within the region, including general manager Greg Treasure and marketing director Zoe Dean,” said Misty Belles, vice president, global public relations, Virtuoso.

Recognising the strong potential within the region amongst its core clientele of ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth travellers, Virtuoso will continue to raise awareness of the brand and the value its members and partners provide to those seeking exceptional travel experiences.

“BLACK is proud to represent some of the world’s most powerful luxury travel brands, and is delighted to welcome Virtuoso to our portfolio. Virtuoso is the voice of luxury within the travel industry, and we look forward to sharing the brand’s unique vision and groundbreaking, global perspective combined with regional intel on luxury travellers and luxury travel trends,” said Sophie Curtis, managing director, BLACK Communications.

BLACK will be working closely with the Virtuoso team during Virtuoso Travel Week, taking place the 10th through 16th of August, sharing insights and trends revealed during luxury travel’s premier event. The group’s prestigious Virtuoso Luxe Report released in October provides another opportunity to present what to expect from luxury travel in 2025, with results coinciding with an in-market visit from Virtuoso executive vice president David Kolner later this year, all under BLACK’s strategic guidance and support.