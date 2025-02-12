AdvertisingNewsletter

VIOOH Snatches Ludovic Menard Back From Teads

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Ludovic Menard

VIOOH has announced Ludovic Menard as its new chief product officer (CPO).

Menard returns to VIOOH after almost three years, succeeding former CPO Jon Block, who left the business at the end of 2024 after nearly five years in the role.

Menard will be responsible for driving the vision, strategic direction and roadmap for all products and data within VIOOH’s ecosystem. Reporting into VIOOH’s CEO Jean-Christophe Conti, Menard will collaborate closely with VIOOH’s Leadership Team to understand customer needs and market demands. He is tasked with developing features and products that deliver value to users and are aligned to long-term business objectives.

A seasoned ad tech and product management professional with extensive experience across out-of-home advertising, Menard joins from Teads, where he held the position of VP of Product, prior to which he worked at VIOOH for four years as Vice President of Products and spearheaded the build and launch of both programmatic and direct sales products. His knowledge extends across ad tech, not only in supply-side platforms but also DSP and DMP technology, products, business and operating models.

Throughout his 19-year career, Menard has also held positions at JCDecaux, InovenAltenor (Orange Consulting), Criteo and Mereo. Beyond media and tech, his expertise includes machine learning and AI, CRM and sales & marketing automation, yield management and business intelligence, finance operations, privacy and compliance.

“We’re pleased to welcome Ludo back into the VIOOH family. An experienced pair of hands, he was with us at the very beginning and it’s great to once again tap into his expertise at this next exciting stage of VIOOH’s evolution. With even more ambitious plans for international growth and product development this year, I’m confident Ludo is just the person to help VIOOH accelerate its strategic agenda, unlock future opportunities and add innovative features to our platform to enable digital media buyers to embrace the benefits and growth potential of programmatic DOOH,” said Jean-Christophe Conti, chief executive officer at VIOOH.

“It’s a privilege to return to VIOOH at this thrilling new phase in its lifecycle. The company has evolved from an exciting start-up to a scale-up, offering innovative and diversified monetisation paths for media owners, and a raft of international programmatic DOOH opportunities for advertisers and agencies. I’m excited to begin this next chapter!” said Menard.

Menard joins VIOOH with immediate effect.

Related posts:

  1. A Sound Investment? Industry Experts Weigh In On Why Radio Ads Deserve To Be Heard, Not Ignored
  2. QMS Takes On Nine Of Transport For NSW’s OOH Assets
  3. Mark Coad Takes The MFA Baton From Peter Horgan
  4. Rare’s Sarah Cassell Joins 303 MullenLowe Perth As Art Director
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx (pictured) will perform at the opening party.
Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Cairns Crocodiles Opening Party
TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
Cruise Guru Unveils Immersive Cruise TV Show On Channel Nine Titled “Your Next Cruise” In Partnership With Proud Nomads
Register Lost your password?