VIOOH Snatches Ludovic Menard Back From Teads

VIOOH has announced Ludovic Menard as its new chief product officer (CPO).

Menard returns to VIOOH after almost three years, succeeding former CPO Jon Block, who left the business at the end of 2024 after nearly five years in the role.

Menard will be responsible for driving the vision, strategic direction and roadmap for all products and data within VIOOH’s ecosystem. Reporting into VIOOH’s CEO Jean-Christophe Conti, Menard will collaborate closely with VIOOH’s Leadership Team to understand customer needs and market demands. He is tasked with developing features and products that deliver value to users and are aligned to long-term business objectives.

A seasoned ad tech and product management professional with extensive experience across out-of-home advertising, Menard joins from Teads, where he held the position of VP of Product, prior to which he worked at VIOOH for four years as Vice President of Products and spearheaded the build and launch of both programmatic and direct sales products. His knowledge extends across ad tech, not only in supply-side platforms but also DSP and DMP technology, products, business and operating models.

Throughout his 19-year career, Menard has also held positions at JCDecaux, InovenAltenor (Orange Consulting), Criteo and Mereo. Beyond media and tech, his expertise includes machine learning and AI, CRM and sales & marketing automation, yield management and business intelligence, finance operations, privacy and compliance.

“We’re pleased to welcome Ludo back into the VIOOH family. An experienced pair of hands, he was with us at the very beginning and it’s great to once again tap into his expertise at this next exciting stage of VIOOH’s evolution. With even more ambitious plans for international growth and product development this year, I’m confident Ludo is just the person to help VIOOH accelerate its strategic agenda, unlock future opportunities and add innovative features to our platform to enable digital media buyers to embrace the benefits and growth potential of programmatic DOOH,” said Jean-Christophe Conti, chief executive officer at VIOOH.

“It’s a privilege to return to VIOOH at this thrilling new phase in its lifecycle. The company has evolved from an exciting start-up to a scale-up, offering innovative and diversified monetisation paths for media owners, and a raft of international programmatic DOOH opportunities for advertisers and agencies. I’m excited to begin this next chapter!” said Menard.

Menard joins VIOOH with immediate effect.