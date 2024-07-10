VIOOH Announces New Board Chair Nick Parker

VIOOH has announced that after five years of service as non-executive chair of VIOOH, Spencer Berwin will be stepping down from his position as non-executive chair and member of the board of VIOOH. Nick Parker will take on the role of board member and non-executive chair.

Nick’s experience will help accelerate VIOOH’s growth in two of its most strategic initiatives: growing partnerships with media owners in the 22 markets where VIOOH already operates and through partnerships with +40 DSPs globally, and strengthening relations with digital media agencies globally to grow global DOOH programmatic ad spend.

“It has been my greatest pleasure to support VIOOH as its non-executive chair since its creation. VIOOH has gone from strength to strength since it launched in June 2018, growing at an exponential pace and expanding its geographic footprint. Along the way, VIOOH has gathered a unique set of talents and been able to fulfil its role of accelerating the digital and programmatic transformation of the OOH media channel. I wish Nick every success in his new role,” said Berwin.

“I could not think of a better position to leverage my passion for this media, with my global experience of the OOH ecosystem and relations with major stakeholders of the OOH industry. VIOOH has grown significantly over the past six years, expanding its footprint over four continents and positioning itself as a premium tech powerhouse, which made the opportunity to join its board as non-executive chair and to continue the next phase of growth a no-brainer. I look forward to working with the VIOOH leadership team and the wider VIOOH board,” commented Parker.

“This is a truly exciting time for VIOOH, to have the privilege of working with a leader in the OOH media industry such as Nick. I am looking forward to working with him to support VIOOH in its overall mission to build the leading global programmatic DOOH ecosystem. Helping to guide VIOOH to accelerate its strategic agenda, unlock further opportunities and keep building a platform with innovative features will enable new digital buyers to embrace the benefits, values and growth potential of programmatic DOOH,” said Jean-Christophe Conti, VIOOH chief executive officer.

Parker’s appointment is effective from 2nd September 2024.