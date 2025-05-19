Vinyl Media Appoints Tahlia Phillips As Head Of Publishing & Chantelle Schmidt As Editorial Lead For Refinery29

Vinyl Group has announced the appointment of Tahlia Phillips as head of publishing at Vinyl Media.

Phillips joined Vinyl Media earlier in 2025 following Vinyl Group’s acquisition of Concrete Playground, the digital city guide that curates events, experiences and trends in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, and Wellington.

Bringing 15 years of experience leading editorial, creative and commercial teams for media businesses, Phillips has spent almost a decade at Concrete Playground, most recently as general manager.

In her new role, Phillips will lead editorial strategy across the group’s owned and licensed publications. She will also oversee the expansion of local editorial teams and champion original content that connects with audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

Vinyl Media has also announced the appointment of Chantelle Schmidt as editorial lead for Refinery29. Schmidt joins the business with over 15 years of experience across publishing, podcasting, social, branded content, digital strategy, affiliate and more, working with brands including Elle, Popsugar, Netflix and Mamamia. Schmidt previously led branded and e-commerce content for Pedestrian Group’s Australian publications, including for Refinery29 under its previous publisher.

Vinyl Group recently executed a licensing and representation deal to bring the women-focused lifestyle media brand back to Australia. This partnership marks Vinyl Group’s entry into the women’s lifestyle category, and a return of Refinery29 to the ANZ market with a revived local edition under the stewardship of Vinyl Group and includes representation of ANZ inventory across Refinery29’s international sites.

“It’s a privilege to lead the exceptional editorial and content teams at Vinyl Media, home to some of Australia’s — and the world’s — most iconic media brands. As a tech business with a rapidly expanding media portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to lead the next era of publishing. In 2025, Vinyl Media will deliver ambitious audience growth, bold new content franchises, and unforgettable real-world experiences that deepen our connection with audiences in powerful, personal ways,” Tahlia Phillips said.

“Tahlia has played a significant part in growing the Concrete Playground brand to where it is today, and her work with the business over many years speaks for itself. Her experience and leadership will be key as we grow our publishing footprint and deliver premium content that speaks to the passions of our audiences and the needs of our partners. Chantelle returns to Refinery29 with a deep understanding of the publication and its audience, and as part of our commitment to growing the title in Australia since our recent relaunch,” Vinyl Group CEO, Josh Simons added.

Vinyl Group launched Vinyl Media in February 2025 as its new publishing house and will function as a premium publishing and culture house for advertisers to engage with audiences across a diverse range of profiles. This represents a year of consolidation and integration for Vinyl Media, following the acquisition of The Brag Media, Mediaweek, and Concrete Playground, as well as the relaunch of Refinery29 Australia.