Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty
Viewers have pointed out a MAFS edit fail where a wedding guest can be seen with an earpiece. 

Fuelling speculation that (shock) MAFS may be engineered by the producers, new-bride Tayla was seen walking down the aisle with a guest  sporting an earpiece. 

The fail comes amid increasing speculation at how heavy-handed the MAFS producers are on the show. 

Viewers alleged a guest was wearing an earpiece.

Last week, a MAFS publicist was outed for controlling how contestant Bronte responded to questions on a Fitzy and Wippa interview. 

The publicist was seen manipulating Bronte’s response by either showing a thumbs or a thumbs down before she responded. 

In one instance, Wippa asks Bronte if she is angry she slept with Harrison, and the publicist responds by putting her thumbs down. 

And on the 11th of February, new MAF entrant Tayla (before she appeared on the show) took a swipe at how producers had portrayed golden-girl Lyndall. 

In an Instagram screenshot obtained by the Dailymail before being deleted, Tayla said the following: 

“I feel it’s important to get this out before my accounts get taken,” she wrote.

“Lyndall, you’re the biggest bully I’ve ever met. This article is surface level and the amount of hurt you have caused many people is damaging and dangerous.

“I’m hoping people get to tell their truth and the real story is heard sooner rather than later.”

Lyndall, who has cystic fibrosis, has largely been portrayed extremely positively by the show. 

Just yesterday, 2023 contestant Melissa, who has received a backlash following her comments about husband Josh not being “manly enough”, commented that “you don’t always get to tell your side of the story”. 

Of course, the guests could have just been wearing the earpiece to tell the man where to walk. But, if you are planning to be a MAFS contestant, best be nice to the producers just in case…

