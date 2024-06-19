View Media Group & Century 21 Partner To “Revolutionise” Digital Marketing In Real Estate

View Media Group (VMG) and Century 21 Australasia have announced a strategic partnership designed to revolutionise digital marketing in the real estate sector. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, integrating VMG’s market leading Acquire platform into Century 21’s proprietary CRM, ”eSales”.

Acquire is VMG’s bespoke performance marketing solution that is white labelled and fully integrated within a residential agent’s digital ecosystem to automate vendor campaigns, agent branding campaigns, property management and even recruitment campaigns.

This is the first time however, Acquire has embedded the platform directly into a customer’s CRM providing the full suite of functionality to Century 21 agents and offices within their own environment. This collaboration will be branded as C21 Edge and provides a powerful listing advantage to Century 21 agents in Australia and New Zealand.

The multi-channel reach of C21 Edge is a significant advantage for Century 21 agents. It extends audience engagement through a comprehensive media strategy that includes social, display, and native ads, across hard working static and engaging video formats. This ensures that potential buyers and sellers are reached wherever and whenever they are online, and driven straight back to the Century 21’s website where the user can engage directly with the Century 21 brand and contact the agent.

Put simply… It delivers an end to end digital marketing automation executed from the eSales CRM environment with the click of a button whilst returning valuable campaign data, customer insights, lead and appraisal generation back into the CRM.

The integration process between VMG and Century 21 Australasia was highly collaborative, resulting in a product that is truly embedded within Century 21’s operations.

“The integration of VMG’s Acquire product into our proprietary business platforms means that the product is truly ours. The platform allows us to drive strong outcomes for our vendors and agents through automated multi-channel digital advertising,” said Tania Minchella CEO at Combined Franchise Services – operating Century 21 Australasia and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

“VMG is thrilled to have partnered with Century 21 Australasia to bring our market leading Acquire platform to life within their proprietary CRM, eSales. The programme known as C21 Edge brings a level of digital marketing sophistication never before offered as a push button solution within a client’s own CRM. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life and launch it at the 2024 Century 21 Convention in Melbourne,” said Trent Casson, managing director residential at View Media Group.

“Our team of Account Partners will be sweeping into the Century 21 office network to serviceagents at office level to support agents as the campaigns roll out. C21 Edge will deliver a

genuine listing advantage for the Century 21 agent community and in turn offer vendors a level of sophistication and targeting that was once only available with the use of large budgets and teams of people. Helping Century 21 consolidate and leverage the vast amounts of vendor paid advertising that runs through the network and driving all the benefits back to Century 21 agents and the masterbrand is something we are incredibly proud of and aligns perfectly with the VMG philosophy of building agent’s businesses off the back of vendor paid advertising”.

C21 Edge leverages Century 21’s customer database, as well as third-party data to identify and target property-intending audiences, driving qualified traffic to Century 21’s website across multiple channels. These sophisticated campaigns are optimised to find audiences who engage deeply with the Century 21 website content, leading to meaningful interactions and increased Open for Inspection (OFI) attendance.

C21 Edge also utilises VMG’s proprietary predictive modelling, layering this with partner data from leading platforms including Meta, Google, Taboola, Microsoft and a raft of other specialists. This strategy identifies and targets audiences with a high intent to transact in property, extending Century 21’s reach beyond traditional real estate portals.