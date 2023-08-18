Victoria’s Department Of Education Launches Classroom Experience For Career Seekers Via Think HQ

Victoria’s Department of Education has commissioned Think HQ to encourage people to become teachers as part of its Teach the Future campaign.

The realistic classroom experience, targeting both school leavers and those seeking a switch in career, is appearing at career expos across Australia, most recently at the Melbourne Career Expo at MCEC.

At the classroom experience, aspiring teachers learn about pathways into roles as educators and teachers in early childhood, primary and secondary education, and speak to real life educators who answer questions and talk about their own professional experience.

Think HQ’s founder and managing director Jen Sharpe said, “Our previous work in this field has shown us that reaching young minds requires an approach that engages them in an immersive and entertaining way.”

The pop-up experience, conceptualised by Think HQ’s events and activations manager Hayley Mitchell, was designed and executed by activations and events specialists En Pointe in consultation with teachers. It consists of a 4 quadrant structure representing four rooms – a staff room, an early learning space, a primary classroom and a secondary classroom, showcasing the full spectrum learning environments.

“We made the experience as authentic as possible by consulting on design choices with a current teacher who provided industry-based advice as we created the space, carefully selected props and even ensured that featured books came from curriculum-approved booklists,” said En Pointe events director, Rocco Trimboli.

“Incorporating interactivity and ‘play-based learning’ was another key design focus. Just some of the ways we achieved this include a nature play table in the early childhood quadrant, sensory play mats and other sensory / calming activities. These had a great impact during the Melbourne careers expo, proving popular with career seekers!”

The STEM themed secondary classroom that showcases the latest technology in classrooms, including a 3D printer, lightning orb, engine and robotic arm, is also popular with career seekers due to its state-of-the-art interactive elements.

The interactive classroom experience is appearing at the Victorian Careers and Employment Expo (17-19 August) and Sydney Career and Employment Expo (8-9 September).

Credits

Teach the Future campaign – Classroom in Session pop up activation

Client: Department of Education, Victoria

Agency: Think HQ

Founder and managing director: Jen Sharpe

Chief creative officer: Andy Lima

Events and activations manager: Hayley Mitchell

Design and build: En Pointe Events