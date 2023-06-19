Victor Corones Joins SBS In Key Ad And Inventory Role

Multicultural and First Nations broadcaster SBS has hired investment director, Victor Corones, to oversee its pricing, ad inventory and commercial technology systems.

Corones will take up the role of head of trading optimisation and business systems effective immediately, reporting to Kevin Harris, head of trading and operations, in SBS’s sales division SBS Media.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Victor joining SBS in this important role,” said Adam Sadler, director of media sales. “There is frankly no one better placed or qualified in this market to help SBS at a time when the broadcaster is growing both its share of linear TV and also remaking the mould for success in the BVOD space with shows like Alone Australia.

Corones is a former managing director and chief investment officer of Magna Global Australia, the strategic media investment and intelligence division of major advertising holding group IPG Media Brands Australia. During his time there, Corones oversaw the group’s combined advertising expenditure on behalf of clients.

More recently, Corones has continued to be system chair for the Media Federation of Australia (MFA), overseeing the automation and integration of media systems across the industry between agencies and media owners. He was also a vocal agency representative working with OzTAM as it launched Virtual Oz (Voz), a new measurement system that combines audience measurement for linear and digital television.

“I am thrilled to join SBS,” said Corones. “It is a company that values diversity and inclusion as much as I do. The people and culture here are truly amazing, and I feel like I am part of a community committed to positively impacting the world.

“Having recently completed a Master of Analytics, I can’t wait to immerse myself in the organisation, leveraging my agency experience and newly found knowledge to uncover new ways to improve data-decision capabilities and optimise trading outcomes.

“I am excited to work with talented and passionate individuals who share my values and vision for the future. I know we can create something extraordinary and make a real difference.”