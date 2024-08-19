AdvertisingNewsletter

VicReturn Appoints TBWA\Melbourne As Full-Service Agency Partner

Kiefer Casamore, general manager, Eleven & Sustain by TBWA.
VicReturn has appointed TBWA\Melbourne – The Disruption Company as their integrated full-service agency following a competitive pitch process.

TBWA\Melbourne will spearhead key strategic and creative output under the new partnership, while co-located United (part of Omnicom Media Group) will drive media strategy and buying.

The agency’s PR and social specialist Eleven and sustainability consultancy Sustain by TBWA will also play a key role in driving behaviour change strategies through the line. Think HQ’s, CultureVerse also sits within the agency village and will use co-design methodologies to help connect with, and influence, multicultural audiences.

“We are delivering a world-class container deposit scheme for Victorians, aimed at cutting drink container waste, creating jobs and giving back to the community. To achieve this, we need to change behaviours and I’m excited to have TBWA on board to help us shape and deliver this important work,” said Jim Round, CEO of scheme coordinator VicReturn.

“Few brands or organisations have such a direct impact on the environment we live in, so we’re truly honoured to help VicReturn on its mission to increase container recycling rates. Our bespoke agency model has been purpose-built to serve VicReturn’s unique requirements and we can’t wait to get started,” said Kiefer Casamore, general manager, Eleven & Sustain by TBWA.

VicReturn is a not-for-profit entity appointed by the Victorian government as the coordinator for Victoria’s container deposit scheme.

