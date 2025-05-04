Vevo Closes Big Deals: Tim O’Connor, Blair Kelly & Alex Trumble Seal The Deal In New Sales Roles

Vevo is scaling up its APAC operations with the promotion of Tim O’Connor to head of sales APAC and Blair Kelly to group sales manager, alongside the appointment of Alex Trumble as senior sales manager.

The appointments mark an important milestone for Vevo as it continues to expand its presence across the broader APAC region. Under the new structure, O’Connor, Kelly and Trumble will

work closely with clients, agencies and brand partners to deepen commercial relationships, drive innovation in premium video solutions and accelerate Vevo’s growth across key Southeast Asian markets.

Previously Head of Sales ANZ, O’Connor’s promotion expands his remit to lead Vevo’s commercial operations across the wider APAC region. Over the past five years, he has played a key role in growing the ANZ business with exponential revenue and client growth each and every year across that timeframe. In this newly created role, he will oversee sales strategy, client partnerships and team leadership across the APAC region. The role reflects Vevo’s commercial momentum in the region and a sharpened focus on building its footprint in high-growth APAC markets.

Kelly has been promoted to Group Sales Manager ANZ following strong performance in his previous roles at Vevo, including Senior Sales Manager and Sales Manager ANZ. Since joining in 2021, he has consistently exceeded targets and built trusted relationships with top media agencies and direct clients across both sides of the Tasman. With over a decade of experience spanning TV, out-of-home, digital and content sales, he has twice received Vevo’s highest international sales award for the ANZ region.

New to the team, Trumble joins from Nine Network where he was the Digital Solutions Lead, following agency-side roles at OMD Australia and Loud Days. Trumble’s strong mix of analytical expertise, client management and knowledge of the BVOD and digital video market will further strengthen Vevo’s agency and client partnerships across ANZ.

“Vevo has been on an incredible growth journey across APAC and it’s a real privilege to be part of shaping the next chapter. We’re seeing more demand than ever for premium video solutions, and I’m looking forward to helping lead Vevo’s expansion across APAC and working with our talented team to deliver new opportunities for partners across the region,” said O’Connor.

Vevo recently celebrated five years of APAC operations, during which they have had zero staff attrition – a standout result in the fast-moving media landscape. With revenue, client partnerships and brand presence all on the rise, the expanded team structure is designed to meet growing market demand and capitalise on new opportunities across the region.

“Building a high-performing team has been critical to Vevo’s growth across APAC. Tim and Blair have been instrumental in helping us scale and deepen client relationships, and we’re proud to see them step into bigger roles. Adding someone of Alex’s calibre strengthens the team even further at a time when reaching engaged, high-value audiences is more critical to brands than ever.. Great people representing great, brand safe content at scale – that’s what Vevo is all about,” said Steve Sos, managing director of Vevo APAC.