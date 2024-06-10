Veridooh & Hivestack By Perion Partner To Meet Demand For Independent Verification For Programmatic DOOH

Veridooh has announced a global partnership with Hivestack by Perion, a leading Global Full-Stack Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Platform.

Through this partnership, Veridooh’s industry-leading independent verification technology becomes available to all buyers, leveraging the Hivestack demand-side platform (DSP) globally. The Veridooh platform enables brands, media owners and agencies to independently track, measure, and verify the performance of their programmatic DOOH campaigns in close to real-time.

Veridooh independently collects all data required to verify OOH campaigns, providing more than 400 metrics on campaign delivery in one easy-to-use platform. This increased transparency has

given advertisers an additional level of confidence in OOH delivery and performance, in turn perpetuating deeper investment in the channel.

The partnership is indicative of the increasingly data-driven sophistication of OOH, giving advertisers a better picture of where, when, and how many impressions campaigns are delivering.

By pairing Hivestack by Perion’s programmatic DOOH DSP with Veridooh’s independent verification platform, advertisers can plan, schedule, independently track and verify campaigns with precision.

“Bringing together Hivestack by Perion’s programmatic DOOH tech stack and Veridooh’s world-leading independent verification platform is a watershed moment for OOH. Independent verification creates advertiser certainty that campaigns are delivered as planned, which is absolutely essential for highly dynamic media buys. Bringing the two together will increase confidence in the medium, in turn generating greater investment into programmatic DOOH. Programmatic DOOH globally is growing fast; according to a 2024 WARC Survey, 32% of advertisers globally have now bought DOOH programmatically. As a result, advertisers are increasingly demanding independent verification as the minimum standard, just as it is for programmatic online. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Hivestack to roll this out globally,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.

Hivestack, recently acquired by Perion, is active in 32 countries and is used by brands such as Uber, Colgate, Lego, and DoorDash.

“Hivestack by Perion is dedicated to enhancing the value of OOH advertising, and we’re always looking for new paths to achieve this.

Partnering with Veridooh to provide its independent verification means that advertisers can be certain their OOH ads have been delivered as planned and paid for, giving them a better understanding of the value their investment is delivering. This added transparency makes programmatic DOOH a much more attractive buy for brands and agencies,” said Hivestack chief product officer Dara Pourafzal.