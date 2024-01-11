Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live

British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia.

After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition throughout the entire APAC region. Venue Advantage Pty Ltd will immediately rebrand to location:live Australia and provide the full range of location services and will very shortly unveil the expansion of its live media platform, lo:live, complete with all prime brand capable activation spaces throughout Australia. The plan is to widen the inventory to New Zealand, Japan and Singapore later this year.

This expansion into Australia cements the huge growth in experiential marketing worldwide, and the need for first-rate creative environments to “host” short-term brand activity. Spaces are abundant yet seldom discoverable and often unnecessarily difficult to procure, on a short-term basis, and location:live are on a global mission to liberate space, speed up and simplify the bookings process and amplify these assets as prime media.

Neil Jones, founder and CEO of location:live, comments: “The inclusion of Venue Advantage into our family marks a strategic step in our global expansion. Their established presence, local expertise and strong client base in the Australian market make them the ideal partner and a great fit for our business culturally and for our growing international client base. We are excited to be able to offer the Australian market our unique blend of technology and service. In addition, by providing brands and creatives with the ability to trade more easily internationally and to offer more connected and consistent spaces worldwide, this meets the revolution in how spaces are being leveraged for experiential activity and how brands are bringing them to life with creativity in real-life experiences.”

Julian Roth, founder and CEO of Venue Advantage, adds: “Joining forces with location:live is a natural progression for our business and the Australian market. We’ve observed their growth and what they have achieved in the UK and Europe and we are excited to apply this expertise and technology to the Australian market. location:live’s data-driven smart approach to sourcing live media spaces will simplify and streamline the process of locating, planning, and booking space for our clients. This collaboration comes at a time when the industry is ripe for innovation, making it an exciting phase for experiential marketing in Australia.