Vegemite Unveils The ‘Vegeknife’ Via Thinkerbell

A new survey released today by the VEGEMITE team at Bega Cheese Limited has found that 58 per cent of Australians are experiencing cross-contamination when preparing their breakfast. That’s right. Butter is making its way into 58 percent of respondents’ VEGEMITE jars.

While Aussies may be divided when it comes to who is responsible for butter in the VEGEMITE jar, there is one thing that Australians can agree on – cross-contamination is a bit icky. At VEGEMITE, this is serious stuff.

“Aussies are opening up their jars of VEGEMITE to find that butter has somehow made its way in,” said Jacqui Roth, VEGEMITE marketing manager. “We can’t have that. So, we’re introducing a solve – the limited-edition ‘VEGEKNIFE’. The limited-edition VEGEKNIFE is a dual headed cutlery breakthrough, with one end for butter and one end for VEGEMITE – so now, there’s no reason to get butter in the VEGEMITE jar.”

“We know that Australians take their VEGEMITE toast very seriously, and we hope that the VEGEKNIFE will remove the need for difficult household conversations that are centred around finding out who’s responsible for the butter in the VEGEMITE jar. Cross-contamination between spreads in your household will be a thing of the past.”

How to secure a VEGEKNIFE

Want to get your hands on a piece of VEGEMITE history? VEGEMITE is giving you the chance to win one of the 200 VEGEKNIVES that are being released.

The metal VEGEKNIFE has been crafted to feature two ends – one specifically for butter, and one for VEGEMITE – to ensure that butter stays out of your VEGEMITE jar.

To enter the competition to win one of the 200 VEGEKNIVES, head to the VEGEMITE Instagram for more information. The competition ends 11:59pm AEDT Sunday 25th October 2020. You can find the full details in the notes below.

Additional findings:

● How do Aussies spread their VEGEMITE on toast? The responses are in and almost half of the Aussies surveyed (45 per cent) prefer a thin layer of VEGEMITE, the next most common preference was lots of butter and a scraping of VEGEMITE (32 per cent), followed by those who prefer to spread VEGEMITE on thick (20 per cent).

● When asked what goes first – butter or VEGEMITE – those who butter first and then VEGEMITE account for 86 per cent of Aussies surveyed.

● With regards to the preferred VEGEMITE to butter ratio, around 45 per cent of Aussies surveyed prefer more butter than VEGEMITE, those who prefer an even spread of VEGEMITE and butter make up 30 per cent, those who prefer more VEGEMITE than butter constitute 13 per cent of respondents, and 12 per cent of respondents don’t use butter.

● Over 32 per cent of respondents felt irritated by discovering butter in their jar of VEGEMITE, with 7 per cent of the 32 per cent feeling beyond irritated.

● Do Aussies consider others when they’re using VEGEMITE and are they careful not to leave butter in the VEGEMITE jar? 38 per cent of respondents think this is the least of their worries, 37 per cent are careful not to get butter in the jar, 19 per cent of respondents remove butter from the VEGEMITE jar if they get butter in the jar ,and 6 per cent of respondents do not wipe the knife clean before they dip it into a VEGEMITE jar.