Vegemite Unveils The ‘Vegeknife’ Via Thinkerbell

Vegemite Unveils The ‘Vegeknife’ Via Thinkerbell
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A new survey released today by the VEGEMITE team at Bega Cheese Limited has found that 58 per cent of Australians are experiencing cross-contamination when preparing their breakfast. That’s right. Butter is making its way into 58 percent of respondents’ VEGEMITE jars.

While Aussies may be divided when it comes to who is responsible for butter in the VEGEMITE jar, there is one thing that Australians can agree on – cross-contamination is a bit icky. At VEGEMITE, this is serious stuff.

“Aussies are opening up their jars of VEGEMITE to find that butter has somehow made its way in,” said Jacqui Roth, VEGEMITE marketing manager. “We can’t have that. So, we’re introducing a solve – the limited-edition ‘VEGEKNIFE’. The limited-edition VEGEKNIFE is a dual headed cutlery breakthrough, with one end for butter and one end for VEGEMITE – so now, there’s no reason to get butter in the VEGEMITE jar.”

“We know that Australians take their VEGEMITE toast very seriously, and we hope that the VEGEKNIFE will remove the need for difficult household conversations that are centred around finding out who’s responsible for the butter in the VEGEMITE jar. Cross-contamination between spreads in your household will be a thing of the past.”

How to secure a VEGEKNIFE

Want to get your hands on a piece of VEGEMITE history? VEGEMITE is giving you the chance to win one of the 200 VEGEKNIVES that are being released.

The metal VEGEKNIFE has been crafted to feature two ends – one specifically for butter, and one for VEGEMITE – to ensure that butter stays out of your VEGEMITE jar.

To enter the competition to win one of the 200 VEGEKNIVES, head to the VEGEMITE Instagram for more information. The competition ends 11:59pm AEDT Sunday 25th October 2020. You can find the full details in the notes below.

Additional findings:

● How do Aussies spread their VEGEMITE on toast? The responses are in and almost half of the Aussies surveyed (45 per cent) prefer a thin layer of VEGEMITE, the next most common preference was lots of butter and a scraping of VEGEMITE (32 per cent), followed by those who prefer to spread VEGEMITE on thick (20 per cent).

● When asked what goes first – butter or VEGEMITE – those who butter first and then VEGEMITE account for 86 per cent of Aussies surveyed.

● With regards to the preferred VEGEMITE to butter ratio, around 45 per cent of Aussies surveyed prefer more butter than VEGEMITE, those who prefer an even spread of VEGEMITE and butter make up 30 per cent, those who prefer more VEGEMITE than butter constitute 13 per cent of respondents, and 12 per cent of respondents don’t use butter.

● Over 32 per cent of respondents felt irritated by discovering butter in their jar of VEGEMITE, with 7 per cent of the 32 per cent feeling beyond irritated.

● Do Aussies consider others when they’re using VEGEMITE and are they careful not to leave butter in the VEGEMITE jar? 38 per cent of respondents think this is the least of their worries, 37 per cent are careful not to get butter in the jar, 19 per cent of respondents remove butter from the VEGEMITE jar if they get butter in the jar ,and 6 per cent of respondents do not wipe the knife clean before they dip it into a VEGEMITE jar.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Thinkerbell Vegemite

Latest News

Havas Announces Global Customer Experience Network
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Havas Announces Global Customer Experience Network

Havas Creative has today launched Havas CX – a new, international network dedicated to delivering meaningful brand experiences across the entire customer journey. It brings together more than 1200 people from 20 of Havas Creative’s global agency groups and local agencies, plus additional CX specialists from across the Havas network, under a common structure, governance, […]

Independent Creative Studio Something Launches In Australia
  • Advertising

Independent Creative Studio Something Launches In Australia

Something, the fully-independent, London-born creative studio has launched in Australia, offering brands a collaborative alternative to the traditional agency model. Something co-founder, Nick Hoskin (pictured), returns to Australia after 11 years in London to lead the studio, with a focus on growing a small portfolio of partners to demonstrate the value of embedding culture at […]

WISDOM Launches New Digital Strategy With UnDigital
  • Marketing

WISDOM Launches New Digital Strategy With UnDigital

Customer experience and digital marketing agency, UnDigital, partnered with WISDOM to consolidate its digital technology, streamline business processes and improve their user experience to drive website conversions and create cost efficiencies across the Wisdom Homes and Hoot Homes websites. Coinciding with the launch of some rebrand activity, UnDigital created a unified user experience for WISDOM […]

Vranken-Pommery Australia Appoints National Account To Tide.PR
  • Advertising

Vranken-Pommery Australia Appoints National Account To Tide.PR

Vranken-Pommery Australia has announced the appointment of tide.pr as its Australian PR agency. Vranken-Pommery Australia is the local subsidiary of the French group Vranken-Pommery Monopole, it forms part of an integral pillar within the global market. As the largest winemaker in Europe, second largest in Champagne and largest global producer of Rosé wines, Vranken-Pommery Monopole […]