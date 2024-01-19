VANDAL Appoints Melissa Lee As Executive Producer
VANDAL has appointed Melissa Lee as an executive producer following rising demand for experiential campaigns.
VANDAL said that Lee brings a wealth of experience in filmmaking and has worked on international projects across Asia, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. She has produced global integrated campaigns for high-profile clients such as Intel, Adidas, Volvo, and Absolut.
Her notable achievements include her tenure at Spinifex Group where she led nine Vivid Sydney experiences, a nightly experience at Disneyland Shanghai, and an immersive launch event for Nissan at the Dubai Expo.
VANDAL’s executive director, creative strategy Emile Rademeyer said: “Melissa’s background and proven track record makes her an invaluable addition to the VANDAL team. Her passion for creating immersive experiences aligns seamlessly with our vision. We look forward to the impact she’ll make on our many upcoming projects”.
Lee added, “I’ve been following VANDAL’s leading industry presence for a while and their projects that ‘bridge the gap between art, advertising, digital media, content, and culture’ align perfectly with my personal and professional interests.
“I’m excited to contribute to a team that shares my passion for creative excellence and stunning experiences supported by innovative technology and powerful, authentic storytelling”.
Recently awarded the number one production company in Australasia, VANDAL is a trailblazing creative studio that blends art, advertising, digital media, content and culture. Specialising in integrated production, post production and immersive experiences, VANDAL is dedicated to delivering creative magic and strategic results for clients worldwide.
