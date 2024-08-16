Vale Andrew ‘Bag’ Sidwell: Legendary Creative Leader Loses Battle With Brain Tumour

Prominent creative leader Andrew “Bag” Sidwell has passed away after being diagnosed with a Grade 4 brain tumour in September last year.

For over thirty years, Sidwell was a dynamic and results-driven creative leader who worked across SCA, IPG Mediabrands and Fairfax Media, to name a few. He was also an influential advocate for gender equality, passionately promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

The Grade 4 tumour was first spotted in September 2023 after Sidwell suffered from a seizure and began treatment, keeping a positive mindset. At the time, he said: “I have decided to tackle this challenge with what I’ve called a positive mindset to terminal cancer. I’m meditating multiple times a day, and I’m currently undergoing a second-line treatment that’s non-toxic. You won’t hear me use negative words towards my cancer. I’ll call it my roommate, my greatest teacher and even my creative collaborator”.

His LinkedIn bio reflects this mindset: “I’m on a mission to keep living a full and honourable life.”

“Bag, as we all know him was incredibly brave and stoic in his fight and I’d like to think that whilst the disease may have beat him physically, he kicked the shit out of it in the most important place – his mind. He has truly lived this past 9 months through the mantra “when the student is ready, the teacher appears; and when the student is truly ready, the teacher disappears”. In true ‘Bag’ style, he went through this journey with a passion to continue to learn and grow,” said Michael Dargan, head of creative at ARN, in tribute.

Sidwell is survived by his wife Sarah and daughters Lola and Hudson.