Val Morgan: Easter Brings Biggest Cinema Audiences Since Before Pandemic
Val Morgan doubled-down on last week’s spectacular results posting a record-breaking Easter period, with over 1.6 million Australians visiting the cinema in the last full week (1-7 Apr 2021). The strong performance was the best full-week performance seen since January 2020, with a huge 44% of these audiences in the hard-to-reach 18-39 demographic.

Family titles dominated the top-ten movies of the week, drawing in impressive audience results as the school holiday period kicked off across most of the nation.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was the perfect Easter treat, bringing families together and delivering a hopping-mad 394,000 admits, only a whisker shy of top spot.

Bringing a sense of nostalgia to the cinema, everyone’s favourite squabbling cat-and-mouse team, Tom & Jerry rounded out the top 3 movies of the week, with 225,000 admits, proving the power of cinema as the best medium to reinvigorate both characters and stories.

But it was Godzilla vs. Kong that again took home the chocolates, continuing to gain momentum and exceed forecasts, achieving a monster performance of 436,000 admits.

The results proved once again that audiences are craving high-budget first-run content. In a recent EVENT Cinemas survey of 7.500 regular cinemagoers, 91% of respondents indicated their intent to rush out to see this year’s blockbusters titles.

“The audience growth we’ve seen this Easter proves that Aussies are actively seeking out social entertainment experiences outside of the home. Cinema provides audiences with just the ticket.

With locked-in Hollywood content and a pent-up demand for blockbuster titles, Val Morgan is the best platform to provide brands big-screen attention amongst the most valuable audience in Australia,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan.

With momentum continually building week-on-week, strong results are expected to continue over the next 3 months with brands already beginning to take advantage of highly anticipated blockbuster titles such as Mortal Kombat, Fast & Furious 9, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow and Space Jam 2.

