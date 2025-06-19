Val Morgan Digital Offers A New Way To Invest In Digital Partnerships With Infinite Loop

Val Morgan Digital has announced the launch of Infinite Loop, a new way to execute digital content partnerships, delivering full funnel distribution.

Infinite Loop delivers innovative content distribution that leans on rich media formats – driving brand, consideration and commerce outcomes. It delivers measurable outcomes for brands navigating the increasingly complex “messy middle” of the marketing funnel.

Designed to unlock the true power of content, Infinite Loop takes a single piece of hero content and distributes to high value audiences at scale, across engaging formats and commerce capabilities.

This approach drives efficiency, ensuring content works harder to deliver measurable results beyond traditional vanity metrics.

“We understand the challenges agencies and brands face in proving the value of content partnerships,” said Brian Florido, managing director at Val Morgan Digital. “Infinite Loop is our superpower, designed to close the loop from brand awareness and consideration all the way to conversion. It removes inefficiencies and prioritises meaningful actions, whether that’s sales, lead generation, or increased engagement”.

To showcase the power of Infinite Loop, Val Morgan Digital also revealed three exciting new content franchises launching in the second half of 2025, each to deliver highly engaging content and drive significant brand outcomes:

MUSICbible: A podcast and community-led offering, MUSICbible will connect audiences with local talent and curated music discovery (before it hits the mainstream). Infinite Loop will transform hero content from MUSICbible into interactive quizzes, lead-gen formats for gig information, or e-commerce experiences for ticket sales.

PS Fit: Injecting fun back into fitness, PS Fit brings POPSUGAR's globally successful franchise (the #1 workout channel on YouTube in the US) to Australia. Featuring social-first workout videos, run club activations, and wellness retreats, PS Fit will leverage Infinite Loop to engage audiences at the point of inspiration. From chatbot quizzes guiding users to specific workouts, to seamless shopping cart experiences for fitness gear, PS Fit will offer a 360-degree brand and consumer experience.

BuzzFeed Unsolved (Australian Edition): The beloved, mysterious, and often hilarious BuzzFeed Unsolved format is getting an Aussie twist. Hosted by two iconic co-hosts, this series will delve into unique, intriguing, and quintessentially Australian cultural phenomena. Infinite Loop will enable discovery and debate through lead-gen formats, allowing audiences to vote on cases and engage deeply with the series.

Through Infinite Loop and these new franchises, Val Morgan Digital is committed to delivering more engaging content to audiences and more meaningful results for brands, ensuring digital partnerships are a non-negotiable in every media mix.