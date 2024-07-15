Val Morgan Appoints Jo Scott To New Head Of Strategy Role

Val Morgan has appointed Jo Scott, former national head of experience design at Starcom as its head of strategy.

Scott brings 18 years of strategy and business experience within media and communications agencies. She previously held roles at Starcom Australia as national head of experience design and head of planning for over six years, leading local and new business creative strategy, new product development, national agency training and communications planning. In her new role, Scott will work across the Val Morgan group of brands, including Val Morgan Cinema, VMO and Val Morgan Digital, and report to Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing.

MacGregor commented on scott’s joining. “Over the last two years, our partnership revenue has gone from strength to strength, we’re thrilled to bring Jo on board to lead our strategy team and continue driving this momentum. Jo brings a wealth of experience to the Val Morgan business and her unique combination of strategy, creativity, and leadership skills will be critical in delivering greater value to our partners and more innovative solutions to our clients.”

“I’m excited to join Val Morgan, their business momentum, people-first culture and commitment to sustainability initiatives will be an environment I can thrive in. Across the group, the business has an incredible set of opportunities for brands and I’m thrilled about joining this amazing team to bring a fresh approach to our work with partners and clients,” said Scott.

Val Morgan has also announced the promotion of Lizzy McDonald to group strategy manager. Lizzy joined Val Morgan’s strategy team in 2021, transitioning from a five-year stint at Nine working across content partnerships.

Diana Demetri has also been promoted to group client solutions manager leading the post-sale implementation across Val Morgan Digital’s suite of publishing brands including The Latch, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, LADbible, Tasty, and Fandom. Christelle Quillien is expanding her role as group client solutions manager to lead the post-sale implementation team across the Cinema and Outdoor businesses. Demetri and Quillien joined the BrandFit team in the last 12 months as part of Val Morgan Digital acquiring the multi-year content licensing partnerships with BuzzFeed, Inc. and LADbible Group.

Cassandra de Francesco and Ben Foyster have also been promoted to the role of client solutions manager.

Finally, Eden Cloeraine recently joined the team from Carat as strategy executive within the strategy team. Paul MacGregor added, “Our ambition has always been to build the best strategy and client solutions team in ANZ. The progress and development of our current team, alongside the addition of these exceptionally talented new members, supercharges our mission to achieve this goal.”