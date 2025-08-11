AdvertisingNewsletter

US Law Firm Under Fire For ‘Copying’ Lion-Winning New Zealand Road Safety Campaign

Top, the Cannes Lions-winning original from 2014. Bottom, the copycat ad from the US.

The Barnes Firm, a US personal injury law firm, has defended its new commercial that looks very, very similar to a gold Cannes Lions winning campaign created for the New Zealand Transport Agency.

The new ad debuted last week online and on TV. It depicts two drivers stopping time to talk about the effects of an impending high-speed crash.

Here’s the Barnes Firm’s ad:

The ad is essentially a carbon copy of a 2014 ad created by Clemenger Wellington and produced by Finch for the Kiwi Transport Agency. It won a Gold Film Lion at Cannes in 2015. Here it is below:

Erica Burzynski, marketing director at The Barnes Firm, told Ad Age that it had taken ‘inspiration’ from the previous campaign.

The Barnes Firm led the creative process on the campaign by reviewing road safety ads from around the world. This was in an effort “to understand what makes a message truly impactful,” she said.

The ‘Mistakes’ ad caught The Barnes Firm’s eye because it “effectively highlights the devastating consequences of unsafe driving. It served as a key inspiration for our own effort to drive real change.”

She added that the ad was intended to be more of a PSA than a promo spot for the Barnes Firm, evidenced by the minimal brand.

“We’re proud of the result—a message that prioritizes public good and reminds drivers of the life-changing impact of their choices behind the wheel,” she said.

When asked by Ad Age if it was “appropriate” to rip of the original campaign, Burzynski reportedly did not reply. Production company Optic Sky was drafted in to work on the campaign. It directed all of Ad Age‘s questions to the client.

B&T has contacted Clemenger, Finch and the New Zealand Transport Agency for comment.

