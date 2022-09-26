Urine Stars In Incredibly Strange Spot For Ampfibian Caravan Adaptors

Australian manufacturer of portable power products for the caravan and RV market, Ampfibian, has launched the first execution of its new integrated campaign “Badvice” to drive awareness of its caravan adaptors.

Created by Windsorborn, the cheeky campaign challenges some common misconceptions, shining a spotlight on the stupid advice people dish out in other areas of life and drawing parallels to those who insist on using makeshift leads to charge their caravans at home.

Ampfibian director Oliver Kratzer said: “A large segment of our customer base knowingly use illegal homemade caravan leads and simply don’t care; they’ve been using one for years because it’s what their parents and grandparents have done, so the idea they need an adapter is largely being ignored due to bad advice passed down from generation to generation. The longer they have been caravanning the harder they are to convince.

“To break down this cycle of bad advice, our new campaign needs to convince caravan owners and their families that in order to be safe they should invest in an Ampfibian adaptor.”

Windorsborn creative director Ben Stainlay added “What people do with their DIY leads is stupid. Of course, it’s hard to deliver that message directly as it often falls on deaf ears. So instead, we aligned it to other stupid advice out there in a bid to disarm our audience, take them on the journey, and ultimately change behaviour.

“It’s been brilliant being able to work on a campaign for an Aussie invention with an awesome client who’s keen to push boundaries. This is actually the second campaign we’ve done for Ampfibian. The first one broke all records. So, no pressure then.”

Set to run in Australia and New Zealand, “Badvice” will launch on broadcast television, online, in social and across Ampfibian’s owned channels.

Campaign Credits:

Client: Ampfibian

Director & Owner: Oliver Kratzer

Senior Marketing & Communications: Tracey Burns

Creative Performance Agency: Windsorborn

Creative Director & Film Director: Ben Stainlay

Art Director: Mel Dickinson

Project Manager: Alizee Berger

Media Strategy & Buying: Steve Wulz

Production Company: VI

Producer/DOP: Alexander Sharkey

Assistant Camera: Sofia Grimoldi

Assistant Producer: Hayley Johnson

Stylist: Kirsten Butler

Sound: Steve Nossiter

Editor: Thomas Nicholls