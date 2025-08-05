AdvertisingNewsletter

Urban List & CELSIUS Energy Drinks Have City2Surf Kick-Ons Sorted

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Urban List is back for the City2Surf with a post-race celebration at Bondi’s The Depot on Sunday, August 10.

In partnership with CELSIUS Energy Drinks, ‘Cool Down Kick-Ons’ is set to be a cultural moment—a celebration of energy, achievement, and electric community vibes.

“This year, we’re levelling up. After previous sell-out editions at Lola’s Italian and Bondi Hardware, in 2025 we’re tapping into one of the most exhilarating global trends: the morning rave,” said Jacqui La’Brooy, chief commercial officer, Urban List.

“Picture this: thousands descend upon Bondi, buzzing with endorphins, sun-drenched and high on life. They’ve just conquered the world’s largest fun run—and now they’re sprinting straight into a joy-fuelled, espresso-laced, beat-pumping party at the coast’s most iconic cafe. This is not your average recovery. This is how the Urban List crowd celebrates: wild, delicious, and completely unforgettable.”

Designed to create a culturally relevant, post-run celebration, the event harnesses Urban List’s cultural capital, driving ticket sales, creating brand love for our presenting partner (CELSIUS), and cementing Cool Down Kick-Ons as the event of the weekend.

“At CELSIUS, we’re all about fuelling active lives and empowering people to Live Fit—so teaming up with Urban List for Cool Down Kick-Ons was a perfect match,” said Andrew Brooks, CELSIUS head of marketing ANZ. “There’s nothing quite like the energy of race day, and this event captures that momentum perfectly.”

‘Cool Down Kick-Ons’ offerings

  • Endless roaming bites—from chipotle brisket sliders and poached prawns to hibachi skewers and top-tier sweet treats.
  • 5 x drink tokens, including a thirst-quenching cocktail and Suntory 196 lemon slushies.
  • Groovy beach disco, euphoric house and soulful funk DJs spinning tracks all day long.
  • A CELSIUS recovery zone equipped with goodies and free massages.
  • Surprise giveaways, exclusive Cool Down Kick-Ons merch and take-home gift bags with products from Urbane Mess, Being Haircare, Listerine, Cetaphil Sun, Nivea and more.

