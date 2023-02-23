Upcoming NRL Campaign Will Not Feature Any Big Name Players

The NRL’s new TV ad is set to depart from the norm, featuring no big-name players as the sport continues to wrangle over its collective bargaining agreement.

The campaign to drum up interest in the new season is due to hit screens next week and will not include scenes shot with players.

The players decided to boycott all NRL media requests and promotions after they failed to reach a deal with the league on the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The CBA governs the minimum terms and conditions of the players’ employment.

The players are even prepared to go on strike if they are not offered a “seat at the table” for decisions about season length changes, if fines are increased, or if policies relating to drug use and criminal proceedings are being changed, for example.

Anonymous sources who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald said that the NRL had even offered to pay players to help with the campaign but they all declined.

Instead, the NRL has worked on a fan-centric campaign that will also include highlights from last season.

The league had previously been known for its big-spending campaigns. In 2020 it was accused of being too political after Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell was draped in the Aboriginal flag and featured clips of grand final performer Macklemore.

The NRL’s 2021 season campaign was based on the theme “DeftyImpossible” after COVID interrupted the 2020 season.

Independent agency Emotive worked on the sport’s campaign last year following a competitive pitch in October 2021.

“It captures the very essence of what makes NRL distinct as a game and as an entertainment property. And as such, has a chance to help unite the game and to be enduring,” said Michael Hogg, Emotive’s managing partner and head of strategy.