Unsuspected Trio Of Cameron, Isaac & Bella Smith Have Been Recruited By Smith’s Chips To Kick-Off Campaign

Aussie chip brand Smith’s has unveiled ‘No Smith’s, No Game’, by recruiting some best loved Smith’s, to go and surprise some unsuspecting fans. Smith’s has long been a sideline mainstay, with Aussies recognising that watching sport with friends is good, but watching sport with friends and Smith’s is even better. And what better friends to watch along with than a line-up of Australia’s other best loved Smith’s – those of the sporting variety.

Taking to the streets, NRL Hall of Famer Cameron Smith, four-time premiership player Isaac Smith and breakout AFLW icon Bella Smith captured the genuine and authentic reactions of real sports fans. This premise underpins Smith’s latest platform ‘No Smith’s, No Game’ and aims to further the brand’s ambition to become to sports what popcorn is to movie watching. This premise underpins Smith’s latest platform ‘No Smith’s, No Game’ and aims to further the brand’s ambition to become to sports what popcorn is to movie watching.

The spots themselves see the ultimate Smith line up surprise unsuspecting footy fans on their doorsteps inviting themselves in to watch the match—but only if those fans can present a coveted bag of Smith’s chips.

“There’s nothing more Aussie than gathering with mates to watch the game — and Smith’s has always been part of that. With ‘No Smith’s, No Game,’ we’re tapping into that universal truth and celebrating the role our chips play in making sport-watching feel complete,” said Katherine Twomey, senior marketing manager, smith’s chips.

“Bella, Isaac and I had a ball swapping the pitch for chips, dropping in on Australia’s biggest sports—and snack—fans. Smith’s has a long held rich relationship with Australian fan communities and supporters, and helping our namesake find ways to surprise fans and make their match watching experience even better has been a blast,” said Cam Smith.

Regardless of what kind of fan you are or team you’re on, Smith’s potato chips are the snack that all fans agree on.

Credits:

Pepsico: Smith’s Chips

Chief Marketing Officer: Alessia Taddei

Senior Marketing Manager: Katherine Twomey

Senior Brand Manager: Bridget McBride

Brand Manager: Tania Ye

Shopper Marketing Manager: Keegan Ondevilla

Digital Marketing Lead: Ben Nagappa

Senior Media Lead: Gillian McHattie

Special

Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Partner/CSO: Dave Hartmann

Group Creative Director: Max McKeon, James Sexton & Harry Neville-Towle

Creatives: Mark Starmach and Alastair Flack

Team Lead: Michelle Braslin

Business Directors: Maddie Armstrong

Business Manager: Stephanie Cheung

Strategy Director: Heather Morrison

Head of Film & Content Production: Sevda Cemo and Margot Fitzpatrick

Integrated Producer: Will Sealey

Designer: Maggie Webster

Creative Services Manager: Lucy Walker

PR – Managing Director: Alex Bryant

PR – Creative Strategy Director: Kate Wilkinson

Media: Trio

Shopper Marketing Agency: Platoon

Production Company: Austin Studio

Executive Producer: Celia Nicholas

Producer: Alex Bray

Director: Morgan Jones

Casting: i4 Casting

Editor: Graeme Pereira

Post Production: Arc Edit

Music Composition and Sound: Mosaic Music + Sound