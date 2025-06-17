Unsuspected Trio Of Cameron, Isaac & Bella Smith Have Been Recruited By Smith’s Chips To Kick-Off Campaign

Aussie chip brand Smith’s has unveiled ‘No Smith’s, No Game’, by recruiting some best loved Smith’s, to go and surprise some unsuspecting fans. Smith’s has long been a sideline mainstay, with Aussies recognising that watching sport with friends is good, but watching sport with friends and Smith’s is even better. And what better friends to watch along with than a line-up of Australia’s other best loved Smith’s – those of the sporting variety.
Taking to the streets, NRL Hall of Famer Cameron Smith, four-time premiership player Isaac Smith and breakout AFLW icon Bella Smith captured the genuine and authentic reactions of real sports fans. This premise underpins Smith’s latest platform ‘No Smith’s, No Game’ and aims to further the brand’s ambition to become to sports what popcorn is to movie watching. This premise underpins Smith’s latest platform ‘No Smith’s, No Game’ and aims to further the brand’s ambition to become to sports what popcorn is to movie watching.
The spots themselves see the ultimate Smith line up surprise unsuspecting footy fans on their doorsteps inviting themselves in to watch the match—but only if those fans can present a coveted bag of Smith’s chips.
“There’s nothing more Aussie than gathering with mates to watch the game — and Smith’s has always been part of that. With ‘No Smith’s, No Game,’ we’re tapping into that universal truth and celebrating the role our chips play in making sport-watching feel complete,” said Katherine Twomey, senior marketing manager, smith’s chips.
“Bella, Isaac and I had a ball swapping the pitch for chips, dropping in on Australia’s biggest sports—and snack—fans. Smith’s has a long held rich relationship with Australian fan communities and supporters, and helping our namesake find ways to surprise fans and make their match watching experience even better has been a blast,” said Cam Smith.
Regardless of what kind of fan you are or team you’re on, Smith’s potato chips are the snack that all fans agree on.
Credits:
Pepsico: Smith’s Chips
Chief Marketing Officer: Alessia Taddei
Senior Marketing Manager: Katherine Twomey
Senior Brand Manager: Bridget McBride
Brand Manager: Tania Ye
Shopper Marketing Manager: Keegan Ondevilla
Digital Marketing Lead: Ben Nagappa
Senior Media Lead: Gillian McHattie
Special
Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Partner/CSO: Dave Hartmann
Group Creative Director: Max McKeon, James Sexton & Harry Neville-Towle
Creatives: Mark Starmach and Alastair Flack
Team Lead: Michelle Braslin
Business Directors: Maddie Armstrong
Business Manager: Stephanie Cheung
Strategy Director: Heather Morrison
Head of Film & Content Production: Sevda Cemo and Margot Fitzpatrick
Integrated Producer: Will Sealey
Designer: Maggie Webster
Creative Services Manager: Lucy Walker
PR – Managing Director: Alex Bryant
PR – Creative Strategy Director: Kate Wilkinson
Media: Trio
Shopper Marketing Agency: Platoon
Production Company: Austin Studio
Executive Producer: Celia Nicholas
Producer: Alex Bray
Director: Morgan Jones
Casting: i4 Casting
Editor: Graeme Pereira
Post Production: Arc Edit
Music Composition and Sound: Mosaic Music + Sound