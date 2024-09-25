Unpacking The ‘Real-Time Trend’ In Loyalty Programs

Consumers have grown accustomed to the instant gratification of mobile apps, social media, and e-commerce platforms. As a result, they now expect the same level of responsiveness from all their interactions. Around the world, some loyalty programs are responding by introducing “real-time” capabilities. A local example is Woolworths Group, Australia’s largest retailer, which announced that it had transitioned the Everyday Rewards program to a real-time proposition1 in 2022.

In this op-ed, Jonathan Reeve, vice president – APAC at Eagle Eye aims to unpack how “real-time” will be increasingly important for modern customer loyalty programs.

Real-Time ‘Issuance’ versus ‘Redemption’

Although closely linked, real-time issuance and real-time redemption represent distinct stages in an offer’s lifecycle for customers. Understanding these differences is critical to maximising customer engagement for brands and retailers.

1. Real-Time Issuance of Offers

Definition: Real-time issuance refers to the immediate creation and delivery of offers to customers based on their current behaviour, location, or context. These offers are generated and sent when the business detects a trigger, such as a customer entering a particular physical location, browsing a website, or making a specific purchase.

Example: Imagine a customer who enters a shopping centre car park. Within seconds, they receive a push notification with a personalised offer from a business they previously engaged with online at the shopping centre’s website.

Objective: The primary goal of real-time issuance is to provide timely, contextually relevant offers that align with a customer’s immediate needs. At Eagle Eye, we believe that real-time issuance will be the next big transformation in loyalty marketing, as businesses capitalise on the power of AI to engage with customers “in the moment”, at the times that matter most.

Some Scenarios Where Real-Time Issuance Is Effective:

Location-Based Offers: When customers are known to be in a particular location, like an airport, road, or shopping centre, real-time issuance can deliver targeted offers relevant to their current context, increasing the likelihood of purchases from businesses in a specific geographic area.

Behaviour-Triggered Promotions: When a customer engages in a particular behaviour, such as browsing specific products online, real-time issuance can instantly send offers to encourage them to complete the purchase or explore related items.

Event-Driven Incentives: During special events or time-sensitive scenarios, like sporting events or shopping trips, real-time issuance can create urgency by delivering immediate offers that prompt customers to act quickly.

2. Real-Time Redemption of Offers

Definition: Real-time redemption refers to the immediate execution of an offer at the point of sale (POS), in-store or online, so the offer or discount is instantly applied before the transaction is completed and payment is made.

Example: Consider a customer who receives a coupon via a mobile app for a pre-flight drink at an airport bar. They use the coupon at checkout, and the discount is applied instantly.

Objective: Real-time redemption aims to increase satisfaction and uptake by instantly applying personalised offers to deliver immediate gratification, rather than the deferred benefits delivered by traditional loyalty points-based offers.

Some Scenarios Where Real-Time Redemption Is Effective:

Loyalty Partnerships: Real-time redemption enables consumers to burn their points directly for products at the partner’s business. For example in the UK, Tesco Clubcard delivers several hundred thousand voucher redemptions monthly to partners like Café Rouge and PizzaExpress.

Low-Frequency Categories: In categories where customers visit less frequently, offering an immediate benefit can be more impactful than a deferred one.

New or Lapsed Customers: Immediate incentives are often more effective in attracting new customers or re-engaging those who have lapsed.

Economic Hardship: Many customers have fixed budgets during tough economic times and strongly prefer immediate savings or bonus products.

The Strategic Importance of Real-Time Capabilities

Many leading loyalty programs worldwide are already transitioning to this new real-time proposition. This trend reflects a growing consumer expectation for ‘instant gratification’ and personalised experiences. Loyalty programs that fail to adapt to this shift risk falling significantly behind.

The Eagle Eye AIR platform is currently powering loyalty and customer engagement solutions for enterprise businesses all over the world, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Pret a Manger, Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, and the Woolworths Group. In January 2024, Eagle Eye launched EagleAI, a next-generation data science solution for personalisation, already being used by leading retailers worldwide including Carrefour, Auchan and Pattison Food Group.

Jonathan is a seasoned expert in retail, with nearly three decades of global experience that included being on the team that developed the operating model of Tesco.com. After successfully operating his own consulting business for five years and authoring the influential book, “Retail’s Last Mile: Why Online Shopping Will Exceed Our Wildest Predictions”, Jonathan is now the Vice President for the Asia Pacific region at Eagle Eye, a SaaS technology company transforming marketing through real-time personalised performance marketing.