“Unlocked A Whole New Audience”: Taboola Reveals Enhancements To Its Performance Marketing Platform

Web advertising company Taboola has announced an enhancement to Realize, its performance marketing platform, called Predictive Audiences. Predictive Audiences helps advertisers discover untapped, high converting customers so they can meet performance marketing goals at scale.

This new technology is unlocking incremental growth for advertisers, with some growing their spend with Realize by nearly 40 per cent year-over-year, while seeing conversion growth of up to 270 per cent—all with minimal change to their CPAs.

The Motley Fool, QuinStreet, and NerdWallet are among advertisers using Predictive Audiences to unlock incremental performance gains. Since launching in limited availability in February, weekly spend attributed to Predictive Audiences has tripled, as more advertisers begin to leverage this solution as a technology for profitable growth.

Predictive Audiences, Taboola’s latest addition to Realize, leverages advertisers’ first-party conversion data with Realize’s unique data to build AI-powered segments that find high-potential users across Taboola’s network—driving more efficient customer acquisition.

Key benefits of Predictive Audiences include:

Identifying users likely to take action at scale: Predictive Audiences builds audiences based on actions, such as leads or purchases, and Taboola’s AI uses this to find similar users at scale across our broad network.

Predictive Audiences builds audiences based on actions, such as leads or purchases, and Taboola’s AI uses this to find similar users at scale across our broad network. More efficient targeting through AI: Advertisers can reach more high-converting users in a reliable, privacy-centric way by combining first-party data with Taboola’s advanced performance AI.

Advertisers can reach more high-converting users in a reliable, privacy-centric way by combining first-party data with Taboola’s advanced performance AI. Flexible campaign optimisation: Advertisers can tailor their audience size to strike the right balance between scale and efficiency, aligning with specific campaign goals. For example, they can target a high-performing top percentile of users for higher conversion rates but with limited reach. Alternatively, they can broaden their audience to increase scale, which may come with a lower conversion rate.

Realize allows advertisers to tap into display and even more parts of Taboola’s large network of publishers, apps and OEMs. Realize is powered by an AI performance engine that finds the best opportunities for campaigns across Taboola’s network of trusted publishers and apps. This AI performance engine is powered by the unique data advantage of Taboola’s code-on-page integrations with publishers, giving it signal unlike any other open web platform to use when optimising and placing ads.

“By leveraging Predictive Audiences, we’ve unlocked a whole new audience while maintaining a strong CPA, driving meaningful improvements to our overall margin,” said Ajay Bhatia,

marketing manager for The Motley Fool. “Predictive Audiences have proven instrumental in refining our targeting strategy and maximising our marketing efficiency. It’s a must-have for any team looking to elevate their campaign performance.”

“The ease of implementation and rapid scalability allowed us to see results almost immediately,” said the marketing team at QuinStreet. “Taboola has become a key partner in helping us reach the right users at the right time, all while maximising efficiency and growth.”

“Predictive Audiences have played a key role in improving our campaign efficiency and optimising spend. By leveraging data-driven audience selection, Predictive Audiences have helped increase ROAS and CVRs, allowing for more precise targeting and better budget allocation,” said Sammy Linares, performance marketing manager at NerdWallet.

“This approach has also supported scaling efforts, ultimately driving higher-quality leads and improved performance across our campaigns.”

“Realize leverages Taboola’s core strengths—proprietary technology, unique data we have that others don’t, and massive reach across the internet,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.

“With the addition of Predictive Audiences, we are giving advertisers yet another way to connect with consumers, those likely to take action, based on our unique AI and understanding of what drives action across our vast network.”