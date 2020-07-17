University Fee Increases Will Be “Detrimental” To Future Marketers: Australian Marketing Institute
The Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has warned that proposed increases in university fees for communications and marketing degrees could be harmful to the industry.
Subject to the legislation passing Parliament, the cost association with a year of full-time study in Communications degrees will increase 113 per cent from $6,804 per year to $14,000 from 2021. The fees for Management & Commerce and Mixed Fields (marketing) courses will be up 28 per cent.
AMI data shows the proposed fee increases will impact students’ plans to study marketing at university.
“The reforms fail to acknowledge how critical marketing is to Australian industry. A key driver of revenue growth and competitiveness, the marketing industry contributes an estimated $9.4billion to the economy each year. If we deplete the stocks of talent, industry and Australia’s ability to recover from Covid-economy in the future will be negatively impacted. We need to continue to bring new talent into these highly valuable professions,” AMI chair Lynda Cavalera said in a letter to Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan.
“Budding marketers will be dissuaded from pursuing the field due to daunting repayment fees, instead choosing courses with lower cost associations. In turn, the talent pipeline of highly-skilled professionals entering marketing, commerce and communications-related fields is severely at risk. During a time of economic uncertainty which shows no signs of easing up in the near future, prospective students are surely going to be drawn towards cheaper courses.
“Not considering marketing-related degrees as ‘job relevant’ is an oversight and dismissive towards the myriad of skills these courses equip graduates with – all of which can be applied at a practical level in the workplace. While niche courses may follow a path to a specific job role, the roles cannot be guaranteed, and graduates are limiting their breadth of options.
“Larger university debts mean longer repayments, which begin at incomes of only $45,000 per annum. As well as affecting graduates when they are looking to save for a home deposit or to pay for childcare costs, this move will disproportionately impact women, who are the majority of marketing graduates.”
Please login with linkedin to commentAMI University
Latest News
AIA Australia Signs Partnership With A-League Clubs Sydney FC And Brisbane Roar
AIA Australia has signed a partnership with Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar in support of the two clubs for the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season.
TBWA Sydney Appoints Evan Roberts As New Chief Creative Officer
TBWA Sydney has today announced the appointment of Evan Roberts as the agency’s new Chief Creative Officer. Roberts will have creative responsibility across the group’s agencies including TBWA Sydney, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric, Integer and Bolt content. Evan joins TBWA Sydney from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, where he was Executive Creative Director. In 2017, Evan jointly […]
Ex-BBC Documentary Filmmakers Teach Story Skills To Aussie Creatives & Clients
London based documentary filmmakers Duckrabbit, blocked from production due to Covid, have launched a training course, teaching the use of story to influence. With 20 years experience, Duckrabbit’s films have been awarded internationally, have topped Reddit and been shown to Barack Obama in The White House and Her Majesty the Queen in Buckingham Palace. The […]
It’s A Good Time To Ask Your Psychologist For Marketing Advice
In this guest post, Dane Smith (pictured), Behavioural Strategist & Regional Consulting Partner, Ogilvy Sydney gives us all a timely reminder that business can really use a bit of behavioural magic in a post-pandemic world… Why do seafood restaurants work better by the sea? How can deleting an unpopular menu item reduce unit sales by […]
Starkers! Perth Streaker Faces $50K Fine & Two Weeks Quarantine Over AFL Great Escape
You can fine them, arrest them & you can even ban them, but again this proves the sheer tenacity of the humble streaker.
Startmate Launches Women-Only Tech Fellowship Program
Startmate has announced partners for its women-focused Fellowship program, bringing AWS Startups, SafetyCulture and Secure Code Warrior on board, as it looks to funnel 300 women into tech startup jobs by the end of 2021. The partners will enable Startmate’s Fellowship initiative to scale its mission of addressing gender inequality in Australian tech startups. A […]
Study: Users Want More Diversity In Emojis
A recent survey on emoji use has revealed nearly half of respondents want to see more diverse and inclusive emojis. The study, released by Uswitch, asked 2,000 people if they thought existing emojis did enough to reflect diversity in society. It was commissioned in light of World Emoji Day (July 17), in order to discover […]
Visa Calls Global Pitch On $285M Creative Account As It Looks To Consolidate
B&T hopes you won't look at this Visa pitch article with a similar dread you do your actual monthly Visa statement.
Jon Holloway Re-joins R/GA Australia as Executive Strategy Director
Jon Holloway rejoins R/GA, however, is refusing to return the punch set & crystal goblets he got as a leaving present.
Vanity Fair Hires A Black Photographer To Shoot Cover For The First Time
Don't think the Black Lives Matter movement ain't shifting people's thinking out of about 1954? Revel in this good news.
COVIDSafe App Caught Up In Misleading TikTok Campaign
What would be a top idea would be if they could combine the COVIDSafe app with the Tinder app with the gonorrhoea app.
Lorna Jane Forced To Rebrand Anti-Virus Clothing Range
Lorna Jane in strife & not just for selling gym gear that's only worn to the pub's 'schnitty Tuesday' & Netflix binges.
“Extra Firepower!” Sorrell Announces S4’s Cashed-Up And Ready To Acquire
When Sir Martin talks, the industry listens. Except when he's shitcanning WPP, then it all becomes a monotonous bore.
Bauer Completes Sale To Mercury Capital
Mercury Capital staff forced to brush-up on their scone recipes & winter gardening tips after finally acquiring Bauer.
Thursday TV Wrap: ScoMo’s ACA Grilling On Australia’s Job Future Draws A Crowd For Nine
All eyes on ACA last night with dodgy tradies & unscrupulous laundromats thankful the heat was off them for a change.
Coming Soon: Johnnie Walker Out Of A Paper Bottle
Johnnie Walker now enables you to save the planet while still suffering nausea & throbbing headaches the next morning.
Meet The Women Leading Tech: Canva Group Lead Of Global Acquisition And Of Activation And Engagement Lisa Miller
If there's one business you want to be shamelessy prying into it has to be Canva. Get set to shamelessly pry here.
Women in Media’s Katie Trew: “I’m Truly Excited By What The Next Generation Of Women Will Bring To The Table”
What better way to end the week than a Women In Media profile! Aside from an afternoon in the pub, what better way?
oOh! Promotes Positivity With National Kind July Support And Encouragement To Victoria
Having repeatedly failed Dry July for the past four years, B&T editor now faring worse with new Kind July initiative.
“Distance Couture!” Top London Agency Unveils Witty T-Shirt Range Designed To Make People “Stay The F@ck Away”
No one loves an ironic T-shirt like the advertising industry. Sure, almond milk and beards first, then ironic T-shirts.
Why Creativity Is The Strongest Economic Currency
Here's a piece on the power of creativity. By "creativity" we don't mean four bottles of sav blanc & the whacky tobaccy.
How Marketers Can Avoid ‘Overcooking’ The Storytelling Process
Marketers apparently "overcooking" the storytelling process. Let's hope that doesn't extened to their duck à l'orange.
Nike And Uber Compromised In Hack As Twitter Disables Verified Accounts
When it comes to being total pains in the arses, hackers are right up there alongside the arsonists & the anti-vaxxers.
Acast Marketplace Adds Virtual Storefront
Acast Marketplace now has a virtual storefront. Advertisers can browse Acast’s global inventory of thousands of monetizable podcasts, and use search criteria to filter a list of shows that best fit their brief and budget. Filters include audience demographics such as age, gender and language, podcast subject categories, and more — and, once selected, the […]
TikTok Responds To Controversy With ‘Political Football’ Campaign
TikTok refutes claims it's an insidious Chinese government operative, despite being good at 10-metre platform diving.
Kathmandu Appoints First Ever Chief Customer Officer
Not being the outdoorsy type, B&T is aware of the Kathmandu brand but generally prefers the comfort of the couch.
Princess Polly Appoints Jaywing To Drive Global Expansion With SEO Account Win
Data science led marketing agency, Jaywing, has won the SEO account for online fashion retailer, Princess Polly, in both Australia and the United States, adding to its ever-growing eCommerce portfolio. The Sydney based agency will be managing the retailer’s search engine optimisation, with the aim of facilitating the brands growth in Australia and the US, […]
Connect Agency Launches Micro Influencer Booking Agency
The Connect Agency has just announced the launch of their micro influencer booking agency, Connect Engage. The division will represent digital content creators in the kids and family; interiors; and health and wellness spaces to drive brand engagement and reach further. Connect Engage will work alongside the public relations, creative, and talent representation arms of […]
Bernard Wilson To Lead Cashrewards
Cashrewards, today announced the appointment of experienced loyalty, data, digital marketing and ecommerce executive Bernard Wilson as its Chief Executive Officer. Wilson previously ran loyalty, data, media and marketplace for Myer and was a senior executive in loyalty and data at WooliesX. He joins from data science and artificial intelligence leader Quantium, where he was […]
Network 10’s Moira Hogan To Lead Australia BritBox, Richard Hill To Lead Marketing & PR
As BritBox escalates its plans to launch in Australia later this year, joint venture partners BBC Studios and ITV announce the appointment of Moira Hogan as Country Manager. Tasked with leading the BritBox Australia strategy and team, Moira joins from Network 10, where she was Head of Content and Commercial Partnerships for Digital Media. She […]