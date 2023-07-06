UM Wins FMCG Brand Upfield’s Global Media

Upfield has appointed UM, a member of the IPG Mediabrands network, as its global media agency of record, following a competitive review.

Upfield is the largest plant-based company in the world and home to iconic brands such as Flora, ProActiv, Blue Band and Country Crock, in 95 countries worldwide.

Tracy Stallard, head of connections and innovation, Europe said: “UM are a likeminded team with science and data at the heart of their proposition. They impressed us with their creativity and passion to make our products must-haves in every kitchen around the world. We’re confident that this partnership will help us to deliver a superior connections strategy, which truly understands consumer needs, engages seamlessly with them at the right time and will bring innovative communications to build our much-loved brands.

“We’d also like to also take this opportunity to thank all of the agencies involved in the pitch, and a special thanks to incumbent agency Dentsu, who have been a successful and creative partner for many years”.

Chris Skinner, president of UM EMEA, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Upfield’s media agency of record globally. Upfield is home to some incredible brands that already hold iconic status but are becoming even more relevant in a world in which sustainable living is so critical to our future. We’re excited to be partnering with them at a time of exponential growth, helping them to reach both loyal consumers and new audiences in authentic ways.”