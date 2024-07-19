UM Helps Out Domestic Abuse Organisations For Annual Impact Day 

Globally, more than 3,200 Employees across more than 50 countries have united to “give back to local communities”.

IPG Mediabrands media agency UM held its seventh global Impact Day yesterday with more than 400 employees from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra united working with domestic abuse organisations Rize Up and Roudabout Canberra to raise funds and collect donations.

Under the theme “ONE Day, ONE UM, ONE Better World”, this year UM focused on helping vulnerable women an children who have been impacted by domestic violence and abuse, including families in need of clothing and equipment for young children.

UM Australia CEO Anathea Ruys said Impact Day is a “special day on UM’s calendar as teams from all around Australia”.

She added: “We aimed to help these Australians feel like they belong to a #BetterWorld by offering financial and physical support with RizeUp Australia in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Roundabout in Canberra, helping them to move forward with dignity and confidence.

“Across Australia, around 400 UMers worked with these worthwhile organisations raising funds; collecting non-perishable products; household items and cleaning goods that have been donated to charity and so much more.

“I am exceptionally proud of every one of us as we gathered to help make an impact on our society. It is humbling yet inspiring to watch my team help build a #UMBetterWorld for everyone to enjoy, share and love.”

Globally, UM employees participated in activities around three Impact Day pillars: equity – Acts of service that directly impact underserved communities; sustainability – Acts of service that directly impact our planet, locally or globally; and, wellness – Acts of service that directly impact the well-being of another person’s physical or mental health.