UM Taps M+C Saatchi Group’s Lisa McMillan To Lead Federal Government Account

Lisa McMillan returns to UM after an extensive career as client lead for brands including Mondelēz, Procter & Gamble and Mars-Wrigley. She succeeds Brett Elliott, who joined Dentsu in February.

UM Australia has appointed Lisa McMillan as managing director of its 80-strong Australian Government media buying and planning team, B&T can reveal.

McMillan, who begins her new role on 30 June, will be responsible for the strategic leadership of UM’s Government practice, overseeing the Federal and ACT Government accounts and guiding a national team of specialists in policy-driven media communications and public sector engagement.

She succeeds former government lead Brett Elliott, who left in February to take up a role as chief operating officer of its media division, and has taken the leadership baton less than a year into a new Australian Government Master Media contract that UM won following a competitive tender process last year.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in media, marketing and communications strategy.

McMillan is currently the chief client officer at M+C Saatchi Group’s Bohemia and previously held senior roles at Starcom and Spark Foundry, working with global and national brands including Procter & Gamble, Mondelēz, Mars Wrigley and Brown-Forman.

McMillan is the second high-profile departure from M+C Saatchi Group to emerge this week. Yesterday, former M+C Saatchi Group ANZ CEO Michael McEwan was revealed as the new leader of Droga5’s Melbourne team.

‘A talented media professional’

UM Australia chief executive Anathea Ruys told B&T that McMillan stood out after a “thorough, robust and transparent process”.

“Lisa was a clear candidate from the start, she is an exceptionally talented media professional that has worked with a lot of multi-stakeholder organisations in the past and possesses strong media skills,” she said.

“I was really impressed by her strong focus on leadership and client partnership. Her ability to work with complex multi-stakeholder organisations is an important skill to have when dealing with multiple departments across an account as complex and multifaceted as the Federal government.

“She also has a personal passion for policy and politics. She’s very interested in what serves the Australian people, and I’m really excited to continue to partner with her to deliver the kind of powerful work that helps to inform, educate and support the Australian people.”

McMillan said she is honoured to lead UM’s Government practice, partnering with the Australian and ACT Governments on communication strategies that inform, engage and serve the public.

“It’s a privilege to work with clients who shape public policy and deliver essential services to Australians every day,” McMillan said.

“The media landscape changes so rapidly, and government communication needs to balance attention, responsiveness and integrity within that challenging environment. I’m excited to lead UM’s talented team as we deliver data-informed, people-centric media solutions that support national priorities and public trust.

“I’m looking forward to delivering meaningful outcomes for our government partners.”

In the 2023-24 financial year, the Australian Government spent $250 million on advertising, which included $174 million on media.

UM handled media planning and buying across 15 government departments.

In August 2024, B&T revealed that UM had retained the Australian Government Master Media account in a two-horse race with PHD.

UM has held the account since 2018, when the won it from DentsuX, but had previously worked with the federal government between 2002 and 2014.