UK Ad Men Win Sex Discrimination Case, Only For Female Director To Face Sexism From Media

UK Ad Men Win Sex Discrimination Case, Only For Female Director To Face Sexism From Media
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



UK-based senior creatives Chase Bayfield and Dave Jenner have this week won their lawsuit against their former employer WPP-owned J. Walter Thompson for sex discrimination. Alarmingly, however, the underpinning issue of gender and inherent sexism in the industry, continue to be reflected in the responses to this case.

This week, Bayfield and Jenner won their unfair dismissal case against J. Walter Thompson, citing sex discrimination.

Judge Emery said: “We considered that this factor, their sex, was on the mind of [the company] when determining to dismiss them.”

Chase Mayfield and Dave Jenner can celebrate this victory, but J. Walter Thompson is still under fire. They continue to face sexism from the press regarding their female creative director Jo Wallace. 

Wallace has been subjected to scrutiny throughout the court case with articles being published by The Daily Mail about her sexuality, (An headline referred to Wallace as, ‘Gay Female Director‘) her clothes and her alleged hatred of men. The Daily Mail published a photo of her in a bikini – not to accompany an article discussing swimsuit season – but the ongoing case at the time. 

Seemingly unmonitored comment sections on these articles are filled with hateful comments directed at Wallace. Usually, they accuse her of hating men and getting Bayfield and Jenner fired. Wallace has also received death threats. 

Ironically, Wallace is not responsible for the firing of Bayfield or Jenner. 

Wallace was originally brought on board to tackle the gender disparity at J. Walter Thompson. She was hired as a female director after the firm revealed a median gender pay gap – of a significant 44.7 per cent.

The story continues that Wallace organised a diversity conference: The Mother Of All ChangeThe Guardian reported, she said: “One thing we all agree on is that the reputation JWT once earned – as being full of white, British, privileged [men] – has to be obliterated.”

Bayfield and Jenner expressed concerns about their job after the conference, after all, they were, white British and arguably privileged.

After both Bayfield and Jenner had a meeting with the company’s human resource director. They were allegedly found to be unsupportive of the new diversity drive at the agency. They were made redundant shortly after.

Bayfield and Jenner both took legal action against their ex-employers, citing sex discrimination, however, Bayfield has admitted it has made him feel, ‘awkward.’

Campaign, reported that Bayfield said: “I feel a bit awkward about it because the legislation was there to protect people who were really vulnerable – whether it was black people, gay people, other minorities.

“For it to be have to be used to protect white, British men, I can’t quite get my head around it. It tempers the joy of winning because there are a lot of people who aren’t winning in our world, still, and that’s what that legislation is there for.”

However, his discomfort did stop him from pursuing the case.

It is worth noting that Wallace did not attend the meeting, nor did she have anything to do with their dismissal. 

Despite Wallace’s non-involvement in their redundancies, she has borne the brunt of media scrutiny. This, arguably, says a lot about gender discrimination.

Even after the court cases sentence was handed down, Wunderman Thompson, released a statement on Twitter, that read: “We would like to make clear that no claim was brought against Jo Wallace. She did not dismiss the claimants and was not involved in the redundancy decision-making process.

“We are shocked and appalled by the personal attacks aimed at Jo and condemn this behaviour. We ask that people treat Jo with respect and kindness.”

Wallace spoke with 4 News about the experience, Wallace said: “The rate of change, shouldn’t make men feel like they have a target on their back. In reality, at the current rate of change women will receive equal pay in at least a hundred years.

Wallace also admitted the media backlash has taken its toll: “I haven’t slept for several days, I’ve had death threats, I’ve been plastered all over the media in bikinis.”

Wallace has also now taken to Twitter to explain her side of the story.

In a pinned Twitter Thread, Wallace hits back at the Daily Mail for continually villainising her and failing to see the gender issues women are facing.

Sunita Gloster, Gloster advisory, senior advisor Accenture, UN Women Australia, said; “If you want to understand the deep inequalities this story exposes for women in the industry,

“I’d direct you to read Jo Wallace’s 24 point statement on Twitter @jowallacetweets. Linger on the last one. If we keep letting women in our industry down, we won’t have an industry left.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Chase Bayfield Dave Jenner J Walter Thompson

Latest News

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival
  • Marketing

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival

In light of the prolonged lockdown occurring throughout New South Wales, Semi Permanent Sydney has announced new dates for this year’s festival. It will now take place between 17-19 November 2021 at Carriageworks. “Our mission, always, is to craft the best and most valuable experience for both our speakers and audience, and to ensure the […]

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore
  • Advertising
  • Media

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore

Acast, the independent power source of podcasting has teamed up with Comscore to provide brand suitability controls for brands advertising through the Acast Marketplace. This new innovation is part of a global partnership with Comscore, and will be available to all advertisers working with Acast Australia and New Zealand. The brand suitability solutions offered by […]

Hootsuite Appoints Maggie Lower As Chief Marketing Officer
  • Marketing
  • Media

Hootsuite Appoints Maggie Lower As Chief Marketing Officer

Social media management solutions company Hootsuite, has announced that Maggie Lower has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Lower will own the brand’s overall global strategy, demand generation, communications, and events. Prior to joining Hootsuite, Lower was the global chief marketing officer at Cision, the first chief marketing officer at TrueBlue, and has held […]

Trade Indy Opens Sydney Office With Appointment Of NSW Commercial Director Ben Mulcahy
  • Marketing

Trade Indy Opens Sydney Office With Appointment Of NSW Commercial Director Ben Mulcahy

Headquartered in Melbourne, Trade Indy is expanding off the back of strong client retention and consistent growth through existing and new business. Founded in Melbourne in 2014, the team have since expanded the business through team members in Singapore, Indonesia, Tasmania and Queensland, and are pleased to announce the full-time employment of NSW commercial director […]

HubSpot To Support The GO Foundation As Part Of World Certification Week
  • Technology

HubSpot To Support The GO Foundation As Part Of World Certification Week

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, has announced that as part of its World Certification Week, it is supporting the GO Foundation with its mission to empower young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through education. As part of the support, HubSpot will donate $5 for every HubSpot Academy certification awarded […]

IntelligenceBank Secures $50M Investment From Five Elms Capital
  • Technology

IntelligenceBank Secures $50M Investment From Five Elms Capital

IntelligenceBank has today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The $US37 million ($50 million) investment comes as brands and enterprises have realised that outdated technologies, disjointed data sources, and manual processes make it challenging to efficiently manage essential marketing workflows and ensure compliance across the organization. IntelligenceBank digitally transforms manual processes and […]

SCA Announces Ten New Dab Music Stations Via LiSTNR
  • Media

SCA Announces Ten New Dab Music Stations Via LiSTNR

Southern Cross Austero (SCA) announced today 10 all-new DAB+ music stations on LiSTNr. The introduction of the 10 new Dab stations takes the number of music stations to 25 and reinforces its commitment to growing exclusive music programs and content. The 10 new stations have been created to cater to a variety of moods and […]