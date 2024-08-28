An advertisement warning that the United States will respond to provocations has appeared on Tinder in Lebanon – yes, you read that right!

The ad appeared on the dating app last week in the form of Arabic writing beneath pictures of U.S fighter jets. The writing warns that swift action will be taken to any entity plotting against the United States. “Do not take up arms against the United States or its partners,” it said, claiming that America “will protect its partners in the face of threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies”.

The ads also claim that F-16 and A-10 aircraft are already in the region, warning that Central Command is “fully prepared” to employ the jets.

It was a freelance journalist based in Lebanon, Séamus Malekafzali, who first spotted the ad when he opened Tinder last week. He quickly shared screenshots of the ad on X that went viral.

Opened Tinder in Lebanon. Was greeted by an ad from CENTCOM saying in Arabic, "Do not take arms against the US and its partners", that F-16s and A-10s are already prepared, and that the US will "protect its partners in the face of threats from the Iranian regime and its agents." — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) August 22, 2024

A U.S. official familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that the ad belonged to Centcom and is part of a broader campaign that is commonly called psychological operations or military information support operations. The Post reported that Centcom often uses contractors to create and disseminate the message to a particular audience, using various tools to help identify platforms.