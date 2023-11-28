Tyreright Appoints 27 Degrees Media

New-generation media agency 27 Degrees Media has been appointed to manage digital media for national tyre retailer Tyreright in one of its first Australian client signings.

Lead Image: Loan Morris – 27 Degrees Media CEO

Under the partnership, 27 Degrees Media will be responsible for all digital media strategy, planning and buying, along with influencer campaigns, EDM and SEO for Tyreright. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process, where 27 Degrees impressed the marketing team with its strong strategy and alignment with the business.

Tyreright is a national tyre retail chain consisting of Australia’s largest selection of tyre brands. The business has service centres across the nation, offering fitting, wheel alignments, batteries and mechanical services.

“Determined to elevate our digital presence, we were on the hunt for a new digital partnership. Enter 27 Degrees Media, where our journey took an exciting turn,” said Tyreright retail marketing manager Dean Wylie.

From the moment we engaged with Loan and her team, a sense of warmth and professionalism enveloped our discussions. The team’s profound expertise became immediately apparent as they attentively listened to our
needs and swiftly presented tailored digital solutions that aligned seamlessly with our goals.

“In 27 Degrees Media, we have found not just a digital media agency but a collaborative partner, committed
to revitalising our online presence with creativity, precision and performance”.

The Tyreright appointment marks one of the first Australian clients for 27 Degrees Media following its launch
in the Australian market last month.

“We’re thrilled to have been appointed to the Tyreright account. From our initial meeting, it was clear there was a strong synergy between our organisations, and we were able to offer a clear, thoughtful, data-driven strategy solution to elevate Tyreright’s digital presence. I’m looking forward to working closely with Dean and the team to revitalise their digital offering and drive new business” said 27 Degrees Media CEO, Loan Morris.

“This appointment marks an exciting milestone for 27 Degrees Media after our official launch into the
Australian market. Our agency is passionate about helping businesses grow across all platforms, and we look forward to bringing our drive, energy, and creativity to brands across Australia as we continue to grow our
client stable.”

Morris is a highly successful French Australian agency executive, with an extensive career leading digital media agencies. Since 2022, Morris has split her time between France and Sydney, launching 27 Degrees Media in both countries in October 2023. The digital-focused media agency provides a full suite of services, including website development, digital product development, strategy, planning and buying, and e-commerce. 27 Degrees Media already has clients in France including European premium brands Atelier TwentyOne, Maison Saint Julien and Simple Vans.

The Tyreright appointment is effective immediately.




