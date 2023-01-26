Typhoon-Devastated Philippine Island Auctions Scrapboards

Typhoon-Devastated Philippine Island Auctions Scrapboards
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



BBDO Guerrero is supporting the Philippine island of Siargao as it auctions scrapboards to raise recovery funds following a devastating typhoon. 

Siargao is one of Asia’s leading surf destinations and was voted the Best Island in Asia in the 2021 Conde Nast Travelers Readers awards.

However, much of its livelihood was lost after super typhoon Rai – the second costliest typhoon in Philippine history – made landfall in December 2021. 

Siargao – whose main livelihood derived from surf tourism and fishing, is still struggling from the aftermath after its community boats were destroyed by the typhoon.

To aid in the island’s recovery, ‘art+design’ by Gavel&Block, a subsidiary of Salcedo Auctions, will be auctioning off five scrapboards from RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space with support from creative agency, BBDO Guerrero.

Project Re-Dew is an initiative that transformed broken typhoon wreckage into symbols of hope and recovery designed and created by BBDO Guerreo’s Creative Directors, Andi Olbés and Nikki Sunga. 

Board 5 – Cloud 9 Scrapboard

Used PET soda bottles were pulverized to make neon green resin. The neon resin then acts as a binding agent for the wooden wreckage from the typhoon to form the five unique “Scrapboards”, each representing an iconic location on the island Siargao. 

The Scrapboards are now included in the online catalogue of ‘art+design’ accessible via Salcedo Auction’s website. The virtual auction will happen online on February 4, 2023 and will be open to international bidders under the Philippine Peso currency. 

“Each Scrapboard is inspired by Siargao’s beauty and its surfers’ unbreakable spirit of adventure,” said Nikki Sunga and Andi Olbés, creative directors at BBDO Guerrero and creators of the Scrapboards. “All throughout the campaign, we are reminded of how creativity can be used as a force for good, a catalyst to improving lives.”

“Project Re-Dew is a unique and inspiring way to aid in Siargao’s recovery, and we are humbled to be a part of their mission to support livelihood initiatives on the island,” says Richie Lerma, Salcedo Auction’s chairman and chief specialist.

BBDO Guerrero first commissioned Project Re-Dew with Mountain Dew Philippines’ support back in October 2022 where smaller versions of the Scrapboards were given away as the official trophies to the winners of Siargao’s International Surfing Cup, after the island re-opened to tourists. 

These five additional Scrapboards and other surf-inspired pieces were turned over to RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space last December 2022.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]