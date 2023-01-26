Typhoon-Devastated Philippine Island Auctions Scrapboards

BBDO Guerrero is supporting the Philippine island of Siargao as it auctions scrapboards to raise recovery funds following a devastating typhoon.

Siargao is one of Asia’s leading surf destinations and was voted the Best Island in Asia in the 2021 Conde Nast Travelers Readers awards.

However, much of its livelihood was lost after super typhoon Rai – the second costliest typhoon in Philippine history – made landfall in December 2021.

Siargao – whose main livelihood derived from surf tourism and fishing, is still struggling from the aftermath after its community boats were destroyed by the typhoon.

To aid in the island’s recovery, ‘art+design’ by Gavel&Block, a subsidiary of Salcedo Auctions, will be auctioning off five scrapboards from RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space with support from creative agency, BBDO Guerrero.

Project Re-Dew is an initiative that transformed broken typhoon wreckage into symbols of hope and recovery designed and created by BBDO Guerreo’s Creative Directors, Andi Olbés and Nikki Sunga.

Used PET soda bottles were pulverized to make neon green resin. The neon resin then acts as a binding agent for the wooden wreckage from the typhoon to form the five unique “Scrapboards”, each representing an iconic location on the island Siargao.

The Scrapboards are now included in the online catalogue of ‘art+design’ accessible via Salcedo Auction’s website. The virtual auction will happen online on February 4, 2023 and will be open to international bidders under the Philippine Peso currency.

“Each Scrapboard is inspired by Siargao’s beauty and its surfers’ unbreakable spirit of adventure,” said Nikki Sunga and Andi Olbés, creative directors at BBDO Guerrero and creators of the Scrapboards. “All throughout the campaign, we are reminded of how creativity can be used as a force for good, a catalyst to improving lives.”

“Project Re-Dew is a unique and inspiring way to aid in Siargao’s recovery, and we are humbled to be a part of their mission to support livelihood initiatives on the island,” says Richie Lerma, Salcedo Auction’s chairman and chief specialist.

BBDO Guerrero first commissioned Project Re-Dew with Mountain Dew Philippines’ support back in October 2022 where smaller versions of the Scrapboards were given away as the official trophies to the winners of Siargao’s International Surfing Cup, after the island re-opened to tourists.

These five additional Scrapboards and other surf-inspired pieces were turned over to RISE Siargao and ReMaker Space last December 2022.