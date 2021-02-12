Two Tech Companies Come Together For Game-Changing Out-Of-Home Solutions

In an exciting merger announced Friday, two of the Out-of-Home industry’s most innovative technology companies, Signkick and LiveDOOH, are set to combine their products, expertise, and passion for Out-of-Home to become one powerhouse company with a global presence.

Sharing a vision for a more open, automated, smart and connected era of digital Out-of-Home, individually, the two companies have built products and partner connections coveted by the industry – evidenced by the long list of media owners already on board.

Their products and media-world expertise complement each other perfectly and, together, offer the best media owner platform in the world.

The benefits? Efficiency, control, transparency, and most importantly, increased profits for media owners. A world where flexible data-driven campaigns work as well for sellers as they do for buyers and advertisers.

“In bringing Signkick and LiveDOOH together we are able to offer an end-to-end service for all your customer needs,” said Keni Bernardin, Chief Executive Officer, LiveDOOH Signkick.

“We enable and mix all booking types from traditional ‘always-on’ campaigns through to flexible audience buys, as well as automated and programmatic bookings. All of which are optimised to generate maximum revenue and then seamlessly published to screens without the need to create endless playlists. In short, we make what is currently complex and time consuming, fast and manageable at scale.”

Both LiveDOOH and Signkick have always operated as a technology partner for media owners, rather than a middleman. An approach that will continue under the merger. Commercial control is left in the hands of the media owner, with the ability to set rules before they switch on any of the pre-built buyer connections.

This list of connections already includes Dentsu Aegis/Posterscope’s ECOS and ECOS NOW, Talon’s Plato and Atlas, Group M’s iDooh, Kinetic’s Aureus, The Neuron, Dax, TPS Engage and Lemma.

The pair’s impressive list of customers includes international media owners and challenger brands who are making waves with their approach to digital innovation: Clear Channel, Global Outdoor, JCDecaux, Alight Media, Ocean Outdoor, City Outdoor, ACMS, Smart Outdoor, Limited Space, Admedia and Open Media, with more to be announced soon.

In coming together, they’ve created a powerful, modular suite of tools that put media owners in control of their DOOH networks from end-to-end, including:

Connection to automated (OpenDirect) buyers.

Programmatic (OpenRTB) through a dedicated SSP.

White-label e-commerce platform for direct sales.

AI-driven yield and optimisation engine to prioritise and deliver DOOH campaigns.

Dynamic content management system (CMS) to enable simple scheduling of both complex and traditional campaigns with robust delivery and automated re-scheduling.

Centralised ad serving for delivery to multiple player types.

“Bringing two of the industry’s best technology and media teams together brings an exciting step-change in what we can deliver for our customers. Together, we have double the talent, skills and knowledge to make our vision happen,” said Tobias van Amstel, Chief Commercial Officer and Finance, LiveDOOH Signkick.

In addition to their product suite, the two companies will merge their talent and connections. Combining real media-world experience from both sides of D/OOH, online advertising, high-growth start-ups and a talented team of automation and AI engineers, they’ve got the best people on board to deliver their ambitions. With a plan to roll their product out in every market across the globe, it’s all hands on deck.