Two Major Creative Promotions At DDB Melbourne

DDB Melbourne Executive Creative Director, Psembi Kinstan, announced two new senior creative roles at the agency.

Lead image: Giles Watson and James Cowie.

After two years with DDB Melbourne, creative partner, Giles Watson has been appointed deputy executive creative director. In addition, creative partner James Cowie has been appointed creative partner – head of copy.

Watson has made a significant contribution to DDB Melbourne, bringing his energy, work ethic, and relentless pursuit of better work to clients, including Porsche, Movember, Funlab, the National Gallery of Victoria, and Dulux. His expanded role will help to impact even more of the growing DDB Melbourne client roster.

Over the past decade, Watson has created big, unconventional ideas for agencies, including Howatson&Co, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, and various agencies in Dubai and London. He is ranked number eight at D&AD, with acclaimed campaigns including triple Yellow Pencil-winning Matilda Bay Rejected Ales and, most recently, Movember’s Mancestry and Porsche Taycan Arcade.

“The promotion of Giles will be no shock to anyone that’s worked with him, and for those that haven’t, this promotion is designed to ensure more of our clients and teams across the group get exactly that opportunity,” said Psembi Kinstan.

Cowie has been instrumental in revitalising the Coles brand at Smith St. for DDB Melbourne and contributing to the many awarded campaigns across the group. Previously, he was an executive creative director at Deutsch NY for nine years, running global creative for Budweiser Football—the largest piece of the world’s largest beer brand.

“For too long, to the detriment of the Australian industry, there’s only one way to progress your career as a creative, and that’s through people management. I believe passionately in the role of craft to make all our work better, and passionately in our responsibility to show all creatives that there is more than one path to take in a creative career. I feel privileged to work alongside our Cowie and our growing creative leadership team,” said Kinstan.

The DDB Group Melbourne creative leadership team includes Watson, Cowie, creative director Cam Trollope, creative director Becky Morriss, and creative services manager Sarah Tonner.

Both appointments are effective immediately.