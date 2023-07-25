Twitter’s Rebrand To X: A Hairbrained Gimmick Or Marketing Genius?

Twitter’s Rebrand To X: A Hairbrained Gimmick Or Marketing Genius?
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Yesterday, Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, the owner and CEO of Twitter, respectively, announced that the company would be getting a new name, new design and new look and feel seemingly out of nowhere.

In one moment, Twitter was Twitter. It was the remnants of the site founded by Jack Dorsey and friends a little over 17 years ago. In the next moment, Twitter was no longer.

It was a big, bold marketing play from Musk — a tactical typical of his approach to running Tesla and SpaceX. There timing of the announcement certainly hinted that Musk might be looking to deflect attention away from Twitter’s flagging revenues and the launch of Threads.


But, was it the right decision?

From a branding point of view, Jaid Hulsbosch, managing director of the eponymous branding agency, believes that this is all part of the Musk master plan.

“Communicating that X is going in a different direction, doing something new and is going to be re-established,” he said.

“You only do something like this, at this level, if you are going to significantly change your business offer, your proposition or what you’re going to offer to customers, shareholders and stakeholders.”

That Musk has wanted to change Twitter’s proposition was fairly widely known. As far back as October last year and just days after his takeover of the platform was confirmed, Musk said that he wanted to turn Twitter into an “everything” app that would allow users to make payments to businesses, do their banking and more.

But, as with many Musk announcements, details have been scant. Since announcing the change, Musk has been replying to the memes that his acolytes have sent him on the platform. Yaccarino has provided some extra information — though nothing concrete.


“The first thing I’d want to know and understand is what the vision is for this business. Only then, can you advise on what to do, what’s right, and what’s wrong. What’s the best name? What’s the best look and feel?” said Hulsbosch.

“Without that level of detail, you can’t advise anything on the brand because the brand needs to be a representation of that vision.”

Of course, given the lack of a solid vision expressed by Twitter’s (sorry, X’s) top brass, Hulsbosch expressed a sneaking suspicion that all the brouhaha might simply be a way to wrest back column inches from Meta after it launched Threads earlier this month.

“Certainly they’ll be feeling it from Meta and what it has brought to the table. It could very well be an exercise in generating some talkability. Which, if that is the case, shit, he’s done that very well, hasn’t he? Everybody’s talking about it,” he said.

“But, then again, this might be part of his whole grandiose plan that he has been figuring out for the last few months. We just need to wait and see what happens next.”

There has been some planning in the works for years. Musk repurchased the x.com domain from PayPal six years ago. However, while purchasing a domain name was relatively easy, it seems that the South African businessman might have left some stones unturned.

In an act of the most delicious irony, Meta owns the “X” trademark for use in social media platforms. Microsoft has owned the trademark for “X” in video games and computer networks since 2002, a result of its Xbox products.

Regardless, the scale of the changes that Musk and Yaccarino announced has at least demonstrated that the platform formerly known as Twitter has been fundamentally changed.

“We’re not talking about an evolution of that brandmark, we’re not talking about what we did for Qantas with the kangaroo, we’re talking about what we did for Woolworths,” said Hulsbosch.

“It’s a massive statement to the market and for its people and shareholders. It’s very big, it’s very exciting. It’s the stuff that I live for.”

Users online have speculated that there have been other problems with the new branding.

If you’re not sure which one is Musk’s site, it’s the black one with the red dot in the top right.

With the logo being the unicode symbol, it means that Musk cannot copyright it. However, it also means that it can be used anywhere without fear of infringing someone else’s copyright.

Quite how this rebrand will play out is anyone’s guess. But it will certainly be an interesting watch.

Lead image credit: Elon Musk/ Twitter/ X

Please login with linkedin to comment

Elon Musk Jaid Hulsbosch Twitter X

Latest News

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia
  • Advertising

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia

Founded by journalists Isabel Lo and Antoinette Lattouf in 2017, Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is a national not-for-profit organisation working towards creating a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia. After more than six years, Lattouf has stepped down from the board and away from the organisation to focus on her writing and broadcasting […]

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting
  • Marketing

Marketing & Strategy Agency Forethought Promotes Christina Tonkes To GM Of Consulting

Marketing advisory, strategy and analytics firm, Forethought, has appointed Christina Tonkes (lead image) as general manager of consulting. Tonkes first launched her career in the firm’s well-respected Grad Program in 2007. Since then, she has worked both agency and client side – across the country and the globe – honing her expertise in marketing and […]

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube
  • Technology

Playground xyz Launches Actionable Attention Solution On YouTube

Playground xyz Attention Intelligence Solution (AIP) has announced its actionable attention solution on YouTube and unveiled new insights on how advertisers can garner the most attention for their Youtube ad campaigns. Lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO. Through this new solution, Playground xyz AIP reviewed YouTube Impressions for Attention Time, AIP’s metric which evaluates […]

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying
  • Advertising

dentsu WA Secures Thermomix Media Strategy, Planning & Buying

dentsu WA has won the media strategy, planning and buying accounts for Thermomix, parent company of The Mix Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch. The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix globally and has operated in Australia for over 22 years, and has grown from a single office in Perth […]

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides
  • Marketing

HSBC Partners With Concrete Playground On Suite Of International Travel Guides

After a tumultuous few years, international travel is back on the cards for many Australians in 2023. According to Concrete Playground’s 2022 Travel Survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with Western Europe marked as the number one destination. To help readers make the most of their impending travel plans, […]

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
  • Technology

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality

Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%

Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]