Twitter Users Spot Unexpected Photobomb In Little Mix Star’s Picture
Fans have spotted an accidental addition to a picture shared by Little Mix band member Perrie Edwards.
Edwards tweeted a photo of herself on the official Little Mix Twitter account, where she is seen reclining at the bottom of a set of carpeted stairs.
The caption reads: “dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet.”
But in the top left corner of the picture, a woman holding a vacuum cleaner can be seen standing at the top of the stairs, presumably waiting to clean said carpets.
dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet 😏 pic.twitter.com/qPnodaJLNN
— Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 8, 2021
The unnamed woman has since become a viral Twitter hit.
Perrie Edwards’ cleaner waiting at the top of the stairs is a proper Monday mood. pic.twitter.com/oOw3PtnSWq
— Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) April 12, 2021
.Same energy pic.twitter.com/c8vYsD8a4U
— Davan (@WoknRoll19) April 10, 2021
obsessed with the cleaner top left waiting to do the stairs https://t.co/HR4psBdne3
— Anthony 🦥 (@anorderlymess) April 9, 2021
Your cleaners face says differently 💀 https://t.co/YZA5NcKrnu pic.twitter.com/fTrdXEhiZV
— Craxg (@craigwakka) April 8, 2021
