Twitter Users Spot Unexpected Photobomb In Little Mix Star’s Picture
Fans have spotted an accidental addition to a picture shared by Little Mix band member Perrie Edwards.

Edwards tweeted a photo of herself on the official Little Mix Twitter account, where she is seen reclining at the bottom of a set of carpeted stairs.

The caption reads: “dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet.”

But in the top left corner of the picture, a woman holding a vacuum cleaner can be seen standing at the top of the stairs, presumably waiting to clean said carpets.

The unnamed woman has since become a viral Twitter hit.

