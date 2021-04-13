Twitter Users Spot Unexpected Photobomb In Little Mix Star’s Picture

Fans have spotted an accidental addition to a picture shared by Little Mix band member Perrie Edwards.

Edwards tweeted a photo of herself on the official Little Mix Twitter account, where she is seen reclining at the bottom of a set of carpeted stairs.

The caption reads: “dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet.”

But in the top left corner of the picture, a woman holding a vacuum cleaner can be seen standing at the top of the stairs, presumably waiting to clean said carpets.

dw didn’t get any mud on the carpet 😏 pic.twitter.com/qPnodaJLNN — Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 8, 2021

The unnamed woman has since become a viral Twitter hit.

Perrie Edwards’ cleaner waiting at the top of the stairs is a proper Monday mood. pic.twitter.com/oOw3PtnSWq — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) April 12, 2021

obsessed with the cleaner top left waiting to do the stairs https://t.co/HR4psBdne3 — Anthony 🦥 (@anorderlymess) April 9, 2021