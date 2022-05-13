Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives

Alex Anyfantis
Popular social media platform Twitter has let go of two of its highest executives, general manager of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck, as the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has also announced a pause on further hires.

Beykpour, who had been with the social media giant for seven years, announced the news (ironically) via a long thread on his Twitter profile. “Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years,” he said.

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

The thread goes on to point out all of Beykpour’s accomplishments throughout the years, such as the introduction of various innovations to the platform (like Spaces, Communities, Topics, etc.) while the former Twitter executive went on to thank all those who assisted him with his work.

Bruce Falck also made public the news of his removal from the company via its own platform in a similar thread where he also makes mention of all his achievements and gives credit to his former associates.

Agrawal thanked both his former colleagues for all their hard work and expressed his admiration for their work. According to an internal memo sent out to all company employees, which was unearthed by The New York Times, Agrawal stressed that the company failed to reach its targets for financial revenue and user growth rate during the previous quarter, which is what made the cutbacks necessary. The Twitter CEO also said that, for the time being, the company would not be moving forward with any more hires on the executive level.

Twitter isn’t the only tech company which has been forced to make a series of financial cutbacks, as Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has also noticed a significant drop in its growth rate, which is forcing its executives to make some difficult decisions.

