Twitter Admits Its Alogrithm Amplifies Right-Wing Voices

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Twitter has admitted there is a bias in the algorithm that means right-wing tweets are more amplified on the platform than left-wing tweets.

According to The Guardian, Twitter put the microscope on tweets from seven countries – the United States, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Japan.

The research found that in six out of seven countries, apart from Germany found that tweets from right-wing politicians received more amplification from the algorithm than those from the left; right-leaning news organisations and people were more amplified than those on the left.

However, Germany was the only country where Twitter users saw more content from left-wing sources than right-wing.

Basically, this means that tweets by Sky News and Piers Morgan are more likely to succeed in Twitter’s current algorithm.

Twitter has to reveal how they plan to tackle this issue, going forward.

Twitter

