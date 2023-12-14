Searchr TV Streaming Guide To Launch Next Month

The Searchr guide will launch next month, combining all free-to-air and many paid providers.

Searchr aggregates and hosts all Australian free-to-air providers, ten of the biggest and best-known local and international paid streaming platforms, and has partnered with LeadStory for breaking news content, all in one user-friendly application. By completely eliminating the need for any hardware, Searchr is setting a new standard for user convenience in Australia’s TV technology.

The application lets users search for what they want to watch and links directly to the corresponding streaming provider, eliminating that awful manhunt to determine which streaming platform hosts a particular movie or TV show that cuts into watching time.

The TV-first application will also be available on all devices, including mobile, tablet and computers through all browsers which automatically links to your downloaded and logged in free-to-air and paid streaming accounts.

The application can also be used by multiple people in multiple locations simultaneously and provides personalised content discovery through its powerful AI recommendation engine.

Searchr is committed to celebrating Australian art and culture. It actively promotes and highlights Australian-produced content and will contribute a percentage of its profits back to the Australian media landscape.

It is also committed to customer data safety, ensuring customer data isn’t sold to third parties, and that users are not bombarded with advertising within the application.

“Searchr is gearing up to change the entertainment game by unlocking an unprecedented level of convenience in entertainment. At a time when there is so much choice for TV content, we are developing one application that combines 15 providers, with more to come, across all devices to simplify your search and recommendations without the need for any hardware to be plugged in,” said Tim Wheeler, managing director.

“We’ve got something for everyone. Access your favourite movies, TV shows, sports, and news in one easy-to-navigate place. There’s even a dedicated kids zone, which will certainly set the tone for the summer holidays”.

“We have many features to assist with your next TV show or movie, based on length, all vs. providers you are subscribed to, and the year it was produced plus more and many others coming”.

For limited time, customers who sign up for a year will get six months free, getting 18 months access to the newest TV technology for the price of 12.