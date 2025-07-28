NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (27/07/2025): The Block Unleashes First Twist Of The Season, Does The Numbers For Nine

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

The Block kicked off another season with a ratings win, taking out top spot for reach and falling into third overall with a national average audience of 1,303,000 for Nine.

This year, heading to the picturesque Victorian country town of Daylesford, five couples arrived from around the country.

Em and Ben from Victoria, Han and Can, and Britt and Taz from WA, Sonny and Alicia from QLD, and Robby and Matt from SA all meet Scotty and loyal companion Frankie to uncover the first twist of what is sure to be a turbulent season – all the houses are exactly the same when it comes to floor plans.

Meet the contestants for The Block 2025 - realestate.com.au

With all houses exactly the same, the house decider challenge has never been more crucial. Meeting judges Shaynna, Darren and Marty, the couples put their construction skills to the test, building a float for the Daylesford Chillout Festival Parade.

“Unlike other seasons where we have been comparing apples with oranges, this season it’s apples with apples, with apples,” Marty explained. “So, it’s important you understand what style you are going to go for and what the buyer in the Daylesford market is looking for.”

Ultimately, Britt and Taz took out the win and chose House Three, distinguished by its timber frontage and pitched roof.

As the season kicks off, the team now have $20,000 to renovate their first bathroom. With all the plumbing already in place, everybody will be using the same bathroom layout, leaving the teams to distinguish themselves via their decorating skills and finishes.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (21/7/25): Negligence Revealed As Parents Seek Compensation For Jumping Castle Tragedy
  2. TV Ratings (23/07/2024): The Block Gets First Run At 2025 Ratings But Viewers Don’t Stick Around For Tipping Point Antics
  3. TV Ratings (22/7/25): QLD Mother Told To Leaf It After Personalised Number Plate ‘Indica’ Is Rejected
  4. TV Ratings (24/7/25): Melbourne Storm’s Victory Made Bittersweet By Jahrome Hughes’s Shock Shoulder Injury

TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years
farsiight Secures Move With Us Account As Leadership Team Expands
Colgate-Palmolive Partners With DoubleVerify To Optimise Video Campaign Effectiveness
iProspect Joins Mamamia & eBay To Showcase Pre-Loved Fashion
Register Lost your password?