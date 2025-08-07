TV Ratings (6/8/25): The Blockheads Face Rain-Soaked Setbacks, Does Numbers For Nine

Last Night, The Block topped the Ratings, as Season 21 continues to drive audiences for Nine.

Episode 8 saw fury as Blockheads were forced to rip up their completed work, for the second week in a row. It brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,926,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,061,000.

As the skies opened up in Daylesford, the downpour saturated Han and Can’s plywood, meaning it can no longer be used on their floors.

That also means they can’t nail down their subfloor, and they can’t have flooring installed. Those two were looking at another incomplete room.

The next morning, their plywood is still too wet to use. But right on cue, Matt from Bunnings arrives with another delivery of fresh, dry sheets.

House 2 have dodged a bullet and thankfully, the other houses have also survived the downpour without too much drama.

Meanwhile, Scott Cam’s has summoned everyone to HQ for a big announcement.

Thanks to E&S, the week’s room winners will secure a full sweep of appliances worth around $175,000.

Sonny and Alicia return to their house to find Dan, Aido and Travis from Flooring Xtra there.

Yesterday’s storm has caused the plywood on House 4’s floor to delaminate.

For the second week in a row, Sonny and Alicia have to rip out a completed job and start all over again.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen you that angry,” Alicia tells her husband.

And what a great time for Scotty and Shelley to arrive for walkarounds.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair saw whistleblower Adele Graham speak about kickbacks and cash allegedly inside government department.

Over on ABC, 7.30 News came in spot 9, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,215,000.

Home and Away did the numbers for Seven, bringing a Total TV National Reach of 1,354,000.

Channel 10‘s new 10 News sat in 19th position last night, struggling to find a steady viewership.

Following Channel 10’s axing of The Project, which first aired in 2009, its replacement, News+, debuted in the beginning of July.

It saw a Total TV National Reach of 674,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 338,000.